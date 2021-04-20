Rask, Bruins blank Sabres 2-0 for 5th consecutive victory

Rask made 32 saves including a highlight-reel save on Sabres rookie Dylan Cozens in the first period.

Tuukka Rask makes a save during the third period.
Tuukka Rask makes a save during the third period. –AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
JOE YERDON,
AP
April 20, 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tuukka Rask recorded his first shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to five games with a 2-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Rask made 32 saves including a highlight-reel save on Sabres rookie Dylan Cozens in the first period that helped give the Bruins their seventh win in nine games.

Brad Marchand and Connor Clifton scored for Boston, which held on to fourth place in the Eastern Division.

Marchand opened the scoring at 8:06 of the first period with his 24th goal of the season.

Clifton’s first goal of the season made it 2-0 Boston at 3:03 of the second period.

Advertisement

Dustin Tokarski made 35 saves for Buffalo. In his eight starts with the Sabres this season, he has made 30-or-more in six games.

CHAUVIN VERDICT REACTION

Although no mention of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty in the murder of George Floyd was made before the game at KeyBank Center, Sabres owners Kim and Terry Pegula did share their sentiments via the Sabres and Buffalo Bills Twitter accounts saying, “Today’s verdict brings accountability to the senseless murder of George Floyd, but the fight to end racism and hate in our community continues. There is so much more work to be done.”

ROSTER MOVES

Sabres forward Drake Caggiula made his Sabres debut after he was claimed off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes on April 9. Caggiula had to go through quarantine before being allowed to play.

Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk returned to action after he missed the previous five games with an upper-body injury.

ROUSEK SIGNED

The Sabres signed 2019 sixth-round pick Lukas Rousek to a two-year, entry-level contract. The 22-year-old Czech forward posted 14 goals and 38 points in 49 games with Sparta Praha this season, with two goals and five assists in 11 playoff games.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Bruins and Sabres face off again on Thursday.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins Hockey

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown settles lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault April 21, 2021 | 9:13 PM
Jayson Tatum talks to Evan Fournier often about what to expect from his COVID-19 recovery.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum has talked to Evan Fournier 'quite a bit' about COVID-19 recovery April 21, 2021 | 8:17 PM
Quarterback Justin Fields throws as part of a drill during an NFL Pro Day.
PATRIOTS
Justin Fields reportedly manages epilepsy, which has never affected football career April 21, 2021 | 6:37 PM
Jonathan Jones gifted his dad, Stacey, a car for his birthday.
PATRIOTS
Watch: Patriots' Jonathan Jones surprises his dad with a vintage car for his birthday April 21, 2021 | 4:31 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Alex Cora says Chris Sale looks 'really good' but won't set timetable for Red Sox return April 21, 2021 | 4:07 PM
Patriots defensive backs can now wear any jersey number up to No. 49.
NFL
NFL approves of expanded selection of jersey numbers for most players April 21, 2021 | 3:57 PM
Julian Edelman celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Eagles.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Julian Edelman to join 'Inside the NFL' as part of ViacomCBS deal April 21, 2021 | 3:05 PM
Corey Dillon
Patriots
Former Patriots executive recalled 'secret meeting' with Bill Belichick and Corey Dillon prior to 2004 trade April 21, 2021 | 2:54 PM
Mac Jones Patriots
NFL DRAFT
Mel Kiper: Patriots should 'be aggressive,' trade up in draft for quarterback April 21, 2021 | 2:35 PM
Sports Q
Who has been the Red Sox' most pleasant surprise so far? April 21, 2021 | 2:19 PM
Nate Solder Patriots
Patriots
Revisiting the Patriots' four successful top-20 picks under Bill Belichick April 21, 2021 | 1:19 PM
Tom Brady talks to Bill Belichick before a game against the Cowboys in 2019.
BILL BELICHICK
Seth Wickersham says Bill Belichick 'talked to' multiple teams in 2018 about vacant coaching jobs April 21, 2021 | 12:30 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Rob Ninkovich had to say about the Patriots potentially trading up to draft a quarterback April 21, 2021 | 10:02 AM
John Powell
SUPER LEAGUE
John Henry apologizes to Liverpool fans after Super League disaster April 21, 2021 | 8:56 AM
Eduardo Rodriguez made his first start at Fenway Park in 19 months.
RED SOX
Eduardo Rodriguez claims win in his return to Fenway Park April 21, 2021 | 12:40 AM
Brad Marchand skates up ice during the first period.
Bruins
Three takeaways as Tuukka Rask backstops the coasting Bruins past Buffalo April 20, 2021 | 11:51 PM
The Boston Celtics released a statement in the wake of Derek Chauvin's murder conviction.
Teams react
Celtics, Patriots release team statements after Derek Chauvin is found guilty April 20, 2021 | 10:36 PM
Could the Celtics secure the No. 4 seed?
CELTiCS
Here's how the Celtics' schedule stacks up in race for No. 4 seed April 20, 2021 | 9:06 PM
Atlanta, GA - 2/01/2019 - 98.5 sports hub radio co host Tony Massarotti. Super Bowl LIII Media Row. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Globe Staff, Topic: 02Super Bowl, LOID: 8.3.2998834641.
CHAD FINN
98.5 The Sports Hub takes top spot in winter radio ratings, WEEI finishes in fifth April 20, 2021 | 4:26 PM
Benjamin Watson Patriots
Race
Former Patriot Benjamin Watson re-releases 'Under Our Skin' as trial for George Floyd's killer ends April 20, 2021 | 3:27 PM
Jayson Tatum will miss Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
ATHLETES & COVID-19
Slowed and sidelined, some athletes struggle to return from 'long haul' covid April 20, 2021 | 3:03 PM
SUPER LEAGUE
Super League collapses after the 6 English clubs withdraw April 20, 2021 | 2:43 PM
Devonta Smith Patriots
Patriots
NFL.com mock draft has Patriots trading up for Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith April 20, 2021 | 11:33 AM
NFL
Steelers sign coach Mike Tomlin to 3-year contract extension April 20, 2021 | 11:00 AM
Trey Lance Mock Draft
Patriots
Latest NFL mock drafts project differing paths but similar picks for the Patriots April 20, 2021 | 10:04 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are missing the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.
Patriots
This NFL draft could feature several trades. Here are some possibilities. April 20, 2021 | 9:35 AM
Steve and Ginni were there to celebrate as Veronica Burton helped Northwestern win the Big Ten title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
How Newton's Veronica Burton has helped Northwestern reach new heights April 20, 2021 | 8:07 AM
Jabari Parker impressed in his first two games with the Celtics.
CELTICS
Here's why Jabari Parker has 'been a fan' of the Celtics April 20, 2021 | 12:26 AM
The Celtics took on the Bulls on Monday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Celtics' six-game winning streak is snapped by Bulls April 19, 2021 | 10:30 PM
Brad Stevens says he never received an offer from Indiana.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens says he was never offered a package to become Indiana head coach April 19, 2021 | 7:02 PM