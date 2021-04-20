Three takeaways as Tuukka Rask backstops the coasting Bruins past Buffalo

Here's what we learned from Boston's fifth straight triumph.

Brad Marchand skates up ice during the first period.
Brad Marchand skates up ice during the first period. –AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Tim Rosenthal
April 20, 2021
The Boston Bruins entered the schedule oddity portion of their 2021 season Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

Because of their stint in COVID protocols earlier this season, the Bruins and Sabres will face off four additional times over the next two weeks. Even with Buffalo playing a little better of late, a red-hot Bruins bunch couldn’t have asked for a better outlook with their numerous meetings over the next two weeks against the lowly Sabres.

In the first tilt of their five-game road trip, Bruce Cassidy’s bunch picked up where they left off. The Bruins only lit the lamp twice behind Brad Marchand and Connor Clifton’s tallies, but another stellar effort by Tuukka Rask and a handful of clutch penalty kills in the third period secured a 2-0 victory at KeyBank Center.

Here’s what we learned from Boston’s fifth straight triumph.

Tuukka Rask provided a ‘save of the year’ candidate.

If you confused Rask for Tim Thomas for a brief moment on Tuesday, well, you weren’t alone.

In his third start since returning from a lingering upper-body ailment, Rask delivered a remarkable save on Dylan Cozens during the first period. With the right side of the net open, Rask somehow dove across the crease to commit highway robbery on the 2019 first-round selection.

“It’s just half skill, half luck I guess,” Rask said of his highlight-reel stop on Cozens. “We were in desperation mode at that point. When you can’t push over on that side, you just kind of throw anything at the puck you can and hopefully it hits you, and today it did.”

Rask was unquestionably the best player on the ice Tuesday, notching his first shutout of the season. The Bruins needed Rask (32 saves) on a night where they looked a little off, particularly in the third period.

“Excellent,” Cassidy said of Rask. “Second effort saves, he tracked the puck well. There were some point shots there where he was able to fight his way through [traffic] and find them. I think he was our best player — it goes without saying. I think we put him in some spots there in the third where we could’ve been a lot better in front of him and made his life a lot easier.”

Advertisement

Speaking of that final 20…

Boston took its foot off the pedal in the third.

The Bruins didn’t bring their ‘A’ game against the  Sabres. Heck, at times, they didn’t put forth an effort worthy of a ‘B’ game, either.

Cassidy watched as the Bruins coasted in the final 20 minutes of play full of untimely penalties, a slow transition game, and defensive breakdowns in front of Rask.

It didn’t matter. The Sabres didn’t exactly have an inspiring performance either. Their lowlight came late in the third when they barely mustered any quality scoring chances during a de-facto 6-on-3 power play capped off by a head-scratching too-many-men penalty.

“I didn’t like our third period at all,” Cassidy said. “I thought we lost our discipline. We gave up chances and relied on our goaltender [too much]. I didn’t think we played very well, and I didn’t think they were great early on either.”

Against any quality opponent, the Bruins may have been on the wrong side of the scoreboard. Perhaps the hectic slate full of games every other night and three-in-four-night stretches caught up to them in the third.

But while the final 20 hardly resembled anything similar to a cohesive unit, Cassidy’s bunch established a solid tempo in the attacking and defensive ends through a good chunk of the first 40.

Advertisement

Marchand continued his MVP-caliber season with his team-leading 24th goal of the season. Clifton bounced back from a shaky outing two days prior against the Caps with his first regular-season tally since Nov. 19, 2019. But another player caught Cassidy’s eye for his work on the other end of the ice.

Taylor Hall provided a timely defensive moment against his former team.

Don Sweeney acquired Hall from Buffalo last week to provide a needed secondary scoring upgrade. Looking to put a disappointing tenure with the Sabres behind him, Hall established some instant chemistry with David Krejci and Craig Smith, resulting in a pair of goals and an assist through his first five games in Boston.

The assertive and smooth-skating Hall created a handful of scoring chances for himself and his teammates on Tuesday. Dustin Tokarski stood tall in Buffalo’s net, preventing things from getting out of hand.

Hall’s defensive game in the past didn’t exactly match his offensive contributions. Yet, he hasn’t looked out of place defensively during his initial stint in Boston.

On Tuesday, the veteran winger found himself in the middle of defending a 2-on-1 after Jakub Zboril failed to keep the puck from exiting Boston’s attacking end. As they approached the slot, Hall blocked Casey Middlestdeat’s feed to Cozens to break up Buffalo’s potential quality scoring chance.

“It was good commitment,” Cassidy said of Hall’s defensive highlight. “It was not the first time he’s done it for us. And again, whatever he can do during the course of the game — sometimes it’s with the puck, sometimes it’s without…I’m glad to see him do it. We shouldn’t be in that position, to be honest with you. We have to make better decisions in the O-zone blue-line, but good for him for making up for a mistake on the back end.”

Advertisement

Hall won’t take home Selke hardware anytime soon. But, with timely plays on both ends of the ice, the 2018 Hart Trophy winner has brought into the Bruins’ winning culture during his first week in Boston.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The Boston Celtics released a statement in the wake of Derek Chauvin's murder conviction.
Teams react
Celtics, Patriots release team statements after Derek Chauvin is found guilty April 20, 2021 | 10:36 PM
Tuukka Rask makes a save during the third period.
Bruins
Rask, Bruins blank Sabres 2-0 for 5th consecutive victory April 20, 2021 | 9:41 PM
Could the Celtics secure the No. 4 seed?
CELTiCS
Here's how the Celtics' schedule stacks up in race for No. 4 seed April 20, 2021 | 9:06 PM
Atlanta, GA - 2/01/2019 - 98.5 sports hub radio co host Tony Massarotti. Super Bowl LIII Media Row. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Globe Staff, Topic: 02Super Bowl, LOID: 8.3.2998834641.
CHAD FINN
98.5 The Sports Hub takes top spot in winter radio ratings, WEEI finishes in fifth April 20, 2021 | 4:26 PM
Benjamin Watson Patriots
Race
Former Patriot Benjamin Watson re-releases 'Under Our Skin' as trial for George Floyd's killer ends April 20, 2021 | 3:27 PM
Jayson Tatum will miss Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
ATHLETES & COVID-19
Slowed and sidelined, some athletes struggle to return from 'long haul' covid April 20, 2021 | 3:03 PM
SUPER LEAGUE
Super League collapses after the 6 English clubs withdraw April 20, 2021 | 2:43 PM
Devonta Smith Patriots
Patriots
NFL.com mock draft has Patriots trading up for Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith April 20, 2021 | 11:33 AM
NFL
Steelers sign coach Mike Tomlin to 3-year contract extension April 20, 2021 | 11:00 AM
Trey Lance Mock Draft
Patriots
Latest NFL mock drafts project differing paths but similar picks for the Patriots April 20, 2021 | 10:04 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are missing the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.
Patriots
This NFL draft could feature several trades. Here are some possibilities. April 20, 2021 | 9:35 AM
Steve and Ginni were there to celebrate as Veronica Burton helped Northwestern win the Big Ten title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
How Newton's Veronica Burton has helped Northwestern reach new heights April 20, 2021 | 8:07 AM
Jabari Parker impressed in his first two games with the Celtics.
CELTICS
Here's why Jabari Parker has 'been a fan' of the Celtics April 20, 2021 | 12:26 AM
The Celtics took on the Bulls on Monday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Celtics' six-game winning streak is snapped by Bulls April 19, 2021 | 10:30 PM
Brad Stevens says he never received an offer from Indiana.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens says he was never offered a package to become Indiana head coach April 19, 2021 | 7:02 PM
Cam Newton showed up for offseason workouts.
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton among Patriots players who reported for offseason workouts April 19, 2021 | 6:08 PM
Antron Pippen
Antron Pippen, Scottie Pippen's oldest son, dies at 33 April 19, 2021 | 4:47 PM
YANKEES
5-10 start has Yankees restless; Brian Cashman vows to stay course April 19, 2021 | 4:02 PM
Red Sox White Sox
Red Sox
First-inning barrage helps Red Sox earn series split in rout of White Sox April 19, 2021 | 3:12 PM
Jonathan Newton
NFL
Alex Smith retires after comeback from gruesome leg injury April 19, 2021 | 12:59 PM
Des Linden
BOSTON MARATHON
Des Linden announced she will run in the 2021 Boston Marathon April 19, 2021 | 12:20 PM
Kiké Hernández got the Red Sox offense going with a leadoff home run on Monday.
Red Sox
Kiké Hernández gets leadoff home run after video review in huge Red Sox first inning April 19, 2021 | 12:11 PM
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the field for Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady expects to be ready for minicamp after knee surgery April 19, 2021 | 11:20 AM
Red Sox Alex Cora
Red Sox
Alex Cora says some Red Sox players and coaches will get vaccinated this week April 19, 2021 | 10:58 AM
Kyle Trask
Patriots
NFL insider predicts a quarterback the Patriots could draft outside the first round April 19, 2021 | 10:17 AM
Lionel Messi's Barcelona is among the 12 teams creating the Super League.
Sports News
Top European soccer teams agree to join breakaway league April 19, 2021 | 8:39 AM
Martín Pérez believes the Red Sox won't be too discouraged by losing a doubleheader on Sunday.
RED SOX
Why Martín Pérez believes Red Sox will bounce back after dropping doubleheader April 18, 2021 | 11:44 PM
The Celtics have a lengthy injury list for Monday's game.
CELTICS
Celtics injury list vs. Bulls includes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker April 18, 2021 | 7:46 PM
Tom Wilson refused to respond to a question about his hit in Sunday's game.
BRUINS
'He's fine': Capitals' Tom Wilson wouldn't elaborate on controversial Sean Kuraly hit April 18, 2021 | 7:01 PM
The Bruins celebrate after defeating the Capitals.
Bruins
Three takeaways as the Bruins’ top-6 lead the way past Washington April 18, 2021 | 5:50 PM