Three takeaways as the Bruins fall to the Penguins in a heavy, playoff-like tilt

Jeremy Swayman did all he could to steal a win. But the Bruins didn't do enough to earn two pivotal points.

Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby handles the puck against Matt Grzelcyk in the second period.
Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby handles the puck against Matt Grzelcyk in the second period. –Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Tim Rosenthal
April 25, 2021

A fatigued Boston Bruins squad put themselves through the proverbial wringer in their busiest stretch of the season. And the grueling schedule isn’t providing a breather anytime soon.

In midst of playing every other day and three games in four days, Bruce Cassidy’s squad, fresh off their first loss post-trade deadline, took to the ice against Sidney Crosby and a just-as-fatigued Pittsburgh Penguins bunch in a Sunday matinee. They struggled with clearing pucks out of danger at times and generating quality looks in prime scoring areas, but the Bruins didn’t put forth a porous effort by any means.

Advertisement

Jeremy Swayman did all he could to steal a win. But the Bruins didn’t do enough to earn two pivotal points.

Jake Guentzel’s perfect third-period one-timer off Sidney Crosby’s feed early in the third period put a struggling Boston offense in an uphill battle. Late in regulation, Patrice Bergeron received an untimely high-sticking call for the game’s only penalty, thus providing a slimmer chance of sending the game to overtime.

“They kept us to the outside,” Cassidy said following the 1-0 loss. “We certainly had some guys who were willing to go [to the dirty areas] and some who are refusing to go to the inside and attack the net with the puck. As a result, it limited chances [for us].”

Here’s what we learned from a tight-checking, playoff-like tilt in the Steel City:

Cassidy tries to find a spark in the bottom-six

Taylor Hall’s addition provided a much-needed spark to the top two lines. The third and fourth lines, however, haven’t produced consistency remotely similar to the top-six over the last two weeks.

Unlike the Penguins, who found themselves generating traffic in front of Swayman, the Bruins struggled to generate high-danger scoring chances. As the heavy tilt progressed, Cassidy tried to switch things up in the bottom-six hoping to find a spark.

Advertisement

Curtis Lazar started the afternoon on the fourth line centering Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner. He ended his day on the third line between Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle. Kuraly slid over to Lazar’s center vacancy on Line 4 with Nick Ritchie slotting in at left wing opposite Wagner.

Again, no dice.

Yes, the bottom-six fired 11 of the team’s 30 shots on net. But they hardly made Tristian Jarry work. They hardly generated any secondary scoring chances and mostly settled for one-and-dones during this heavy tilt.

“We have guys that are not producing down there, so move them around and see if you can spark them another way — so that was the reasoning,” Cassidy said of his bottom-six. “But I still feel it falls on a lot of those players to work a lot harder to attack the net, and [show] a little more will to get inside and do what it takes to score in this league. But we’ll address that tomorrow and keep preaching those points and hopefully get the desired result.”

The Bruins have the personnel capable of coming through in the clutch. Kuraly, Coyle and DeBrusk proved that theory true with timely postseason goals in the past.

Aside from Trent Fredric, the Taxi Squad doesn’t present any intriguing options to replace any of the struggling bottom-six forwards. For the most part, Cassidy looks for his current third and fourth line personnel to find a rhythm in the last couple of weeks in this unique 2021 campaign.

Swayman continues to earn his stripes

Advertisement

The former University of Maine standout suffered the second loss of his young career on Sunday. The statistic is merely an outlier on Swayman’s early days as a Bruin.

Swayman has provided the Bruins a chance to win every time he’s stepped into the crease. He’s hardly allowed any softies past him in his first seven starts.

Any NHL-caliber goalie would’ve had their hands full stopping Guentzel’s one-timer in the third period. For every human moment in net, Swayman’s provided some spectacular highlight-reel stops in his young career. Because of this, he’s earning the trust of Cassidy’s coaching staff even with Jaroslav Halak’s return from COVID-19 protocol.

“Absolutely,” Cassidy said on Swayman earning another start with Halak back in the fold. “He was good. He got beat with a good shot.”

All Swayman wants to do is help the team win. He allowed one of Pittsburgh’s 29 shots to cross the painted crease on Sunday, but kept his team within striking distance.

Swayman earned his time in net as Tuukka Rask and Halak nursed an upper-body ailment and COVID diagnosis, respectively. No matter the circumstances, Cassidy’s coaching staff and a tight-knit Boston locker room deservingly put their trust in a smiling, but even-keeled Swayman.

“All I care about is helping the team win,” Swayman said. “If I can do that at the end of the day I can look myself in the mirror. But again, all I want to do is win. It’s a fun locker room to be a part of — it seriously is — and I’m just grateful for the experience.”

Hall providing a two-way presence

Don Sweeney acquired Hall from Buffalo hoping he’d find his offensive groove again. Already, the 2018 Hart Trophy winner produced more goals in his eight games with the Bruins (three) than he did during his 37-game tenure with the Sabres (two).

Perhaps we should further discuss his play away from the puck now. Because, quite frankly, it’s been just as impressive.

Earlier in the week, Hall broke up a 2-on-1 scoring chance against his former team following a Jakub Zboril turnover. The 2010 top overall selection again had to cover for a young defenseman during the first period on Sunday after a stumbling Jeremy Lauzon coughed up the puck at the blue-line.

As he made up ground on Teddy Blueger, Hall’s hustle and stellar back-check forced the Pittsburgh forward to his backhand leading to an easier stop for Swayman.

 

“Whatever he can do during the course of the game — sometimes it’s with the puck, sometimes it’s without,” Cassidy said of Hall’s defensive efforts following Tuesday’s 2-0 win in Buffalo. “I’m glad to see him do it.”

At his first Zoom call with the media following the trade deadline, Hall expressed a desire to ink a long-term deal with the Bruins. Between his early two-way performance and his fit within the tight-knit locker room, he’s leaving a good first impression for Boston’s brass.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jeremy Swayman gloves a shot with Kevan Miller defending Pittsburgh's Teddy Blueger during the first period.
Bruins
Bruins blanked by Pens in Pittsburgh 1-0 April 25, 2021 | 6:38 PM
Red Sox Mariners
Red Sox
E-Rod, J.D. Martinez lead Red Sox past Mariners 5-3 April 25, 2021 | 4:49 PM
Kemba Walker and the Celtics took on the Hornets on Sunday afternoon.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as the Hornets roll over the nearly full-strength Celtics 125-104 April 25, 2021 | 4:03 PM
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in 2020.
NFL Draft
Patriots mock draft roundup 2.0: Draft experts predict the Patriots will get some help on offense April 25, 2021 | 2:38 PM
Robert Williams is still out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens thinks Robert Williams is getting better, but not ready vs. Hornets April 25, 2021 | 1:07 PM
The usually stoic Bill Belichick has made several faces over the years that have caught the internet by storm.
Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick receives a key to his hometown city of Annapolis April 25, 2021 | 10:58 AM
Kamaru Usman celebrates his win atop the octagon fence.
UFC 261
Kamaru Usman tops Jorge Masvidal in UFC 261 April 25, 2021 | 9:30 AM
Christian Petersen
Gronk
Watch: Rob Gronkowski sets Guinness World Record with 600-foot catch from helicopter April 25, 2021 | 9:17 AM
Jim Davis
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
NBC Sports Bostons lack of depth apparent on recent Celtics broadcast April 25, 2021 | 7:21 AM
Globe illustration/Courtesy ABC
TV
ABCs Wide World of Sports debut 60 years ago. It would go on to change sports television as we know it April 25, 2021 | 7:18 AM
Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager follows through on his two-run triple in front of Boston Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Kyle Seager, Chris Flexen lead Mariners past Red Sox 8-2 April 24, 2021 | 5:03 PM
Evan Fournier struggled in his first game back.
Celtics
What Evan Fournier said in first game since his return from COVID-19 April 24, 2021 | 12:47 PM
The Bruins and Sabres faced off for the third time in four days on Friday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' winning-streak ending loss to the Sabres April 24, 2021 | 12:20 AM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics took on Kyrie Irving and the Nets.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as short-handed Celtics fall to short-handed Nets April 24, 2021 | 12:05 AM
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts celebrates his two-run home run that also drove in Alex Verdugo (99) during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts blasts one out of Fenway, Red Sox hold on to beat Mariners April 23, 2021 | 11:05 PM
Jayson Tatum shows his frustration in the Celtics' loss to the Nets.
Celtics
Celtics' late comeback not enough to beat the Nets April 23, 2021 | 10:19 PM
Tuukka Rask looks on as the Sabres put on the final touches of their win over the Bruins.
Bruins
Bruins' six-game win streak ends following loss to Sabres April 23, 2021 | 10:07 PM
Kyle Trask
Patriots
Patriots reportedly 'doing a lot of homework' on Kyle Trask April 23, 2021 | 9:57 PM
Evan Fournier struggled in his debut.
Celtics
Evan Fournier returns from health and safety protocols to face Nets April 23, 2021 | 6:39 PM
Richard Sherman
NFL DRAFT
Richard Sherman claims the Patriots almost drafted him in 2011 April 23, 2021 | 5:34 PM
Bill Belichick didn't say if Cam Newton will play against the Broncos.
Patriots
Quarterback still in spotlight for Patriots entering draft April 23, 2021 | 4:40 PM
Bill Belichick Patriots
BILL BELICHICK
Like Tom Brady, Bill Belichick apparently 'hates' new NFL jersey rules April 23, 2021 | 3:33 PM
Kemba Walker drives against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton Thursday night.
Celtics
Kemba Walker finding his footing at the perfect time for Celtics April 23, 2021 | 3:25 PM
Trey Lance Patriots
NFL Draft
NFL Draft expert: 'Heck yes' Trey Lance would be a good fit for the Patriots April 23, 2021 | 10:35 AM
Terrence Clarke
Terrence Clarke
Celtics players paid tribute to Terrence Clarke April 23, 2021 | 10:14 AM
Christian Vazquez kneels at home plate as Seattle's Mitch Haniger (17) celebrates his three-run home run during the 10th inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Mariners 7-3 despite giving up just 3 hits April 22, 2021 | 11:25 PM
David Pastrnak celebrates his goal with Brad Marchand during the third period.
Bruins
Pastrnak has goal, 2 assists in Bruins' 5-1 win over Sabres April 22, 2021 | 10:12 PM
Kentucky's Terrence Clarke in a March 11 game against Mississippi State.
TERRENCE CLARKE
Terrence Clarke, Boston native and former Kentucky basketball player, dead at 19 after car accident April 22, 2021 | 9:52 PM
Kemba Walker scores with pressure from the Suns Deandre Ayton during the third quarter.
Celtics
Kemba Walker ties season high with 32 points, Celtics beat Suns April 22, 2021 | 9:49 PM
Evan Fournier could return this weekend.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens 'hopeful' Evan Fournier could return to Celtics' lineup this weekend April 22, 2021 | 6:56 PM