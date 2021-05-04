Here’s how the Bruins will handle ticketing for playoff games at TD Garden

After clinching a playoff spot with a 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils Monday night, the Bruins announced that individual tickets for rounds one and two of the playoffs at TD Garden will go on sale Wednesday for season ticket holders and game plan holders.

Boston Garden Society Members will receive priority access to purchase individual tickets for rounds one and two. Sale information will be sent to members based on their membership in the coming days.

The dates and times for the first round will be determined by the National Hockey League. The Bruins will face an East Division team – the Capitals, Islanders, and Penguins are the other playoff qualifiers – in the first round as well as the second if they defeat their first-round opponent.

Fans who would like to receive upcoming ticket offers and information regarding single-game tickets may visit nhl.com/bruins/tickets and complete the form to receive email updates.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker gave professional sports teams the OK last week to more than double their attendance capacity to 25 percent as of May 10. The Bruins will be allowed to host 4,565 fans for the playoffs.