Raffl’s late goal pushes Capitals past Bruins, 2-1

The Bruins chose to rest regulars and field largely a reserve squad.

Washington's Michael Raffl celebrates his goal during the third period.
Washington's Michael Raffl celebrates his goal during the third period. –AP Photo/Nick Wass
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN,
AP
May 11, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals got Alex Ovechkin back on the ice feeling “100%” heading into the playoffs. Winning was just a bonus.

Michael Raffl scored from a tight angle with 1.8 seconds remaining, Ovechkin saw his first extended action since April 22 and the Capitals beat the short-handed Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday night in the teams’ regular season finale.

Related Links

“Right now, I’m 100%,” the Capitals’ all-time leading scorer said. “I didn’t feel any soreness. I feel comfortable. That’s the most important thing. This time of year, you have to be smart and you have to think about the future, not only regular season.”

Ovechkin had previously tried to return from his lower-body injury on May 3 against the New York Rangers, but quickly changed course after 39 seconds of ice time. Despite missing 11 games of the shortened 56-game season, he remains Washington’s leading goal scorer with 24 goals and is fourth in points with 42.

Advertisement

“I tried to play in New York,” he said. “But I didn’t feel comfortable and, obviously, we don’t want to make a risk and that was a smart move.”

Carl Hagelin also scored and Vitek Vanecek stopped 25 shots for Washington in a game between teams who will meet in the first round. The Capitals also welcomed center Nicklas Backstrom back from a lower-body issue that kept him out a game

Curtis Lazar scored for the Bruins, who chose to rest regulars and field largely a reserve squad. That included nine players that entered Tuesday with fewer than 10 games this year and only six with 40 or more. Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves for Boston.

“I thought they played better as the game went a long,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Guys played with a little more conviction, it felt like. We tried to encourage them that, hey, they belong here. This is a good team we’re playing.”

Lazar opened the scoring midway through the second period when he snuck in front of the crease behind defender Tom Wilson and guided in Jarred Tinordi’s cross-ice pass.

Hagelin tied it with 3:45 left to go in the period, putting in a loose puck from in close after Swayman stopped Zdeno Chara’s initial shot.

Advertisement

It remained that way until Raffl collected a loose puck inside the final seconds in the Bruins’ end. From just feet from the goal line left of the goal, he lifted a shot above Swayman’s right shoulder and into the roof of the net.

“Our team was probably not as engaged or as sharp as we should be or normally are, but it was enough to get the win, so you give our guys credit,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said. “They battled through.”

INJURIES

Bruins RW Ondrej Kase (upper body) remained out after leaving early in Monday’s game against the New York Islanders, his first since January after dealing with a concussion. RW Charlie Coyle (upper body) missed his fourth game.

Capitals RW T.J. Oshie (lower body) and D John Carlson (lower body) remained out.

THE FOURTH LINE EVERYDAY

The Capitals fourth line of Hagelin, Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway all played their 56th game on Thursday, representing three of Washington’s four players to appear in every game this season. The unit combined for 23 goals and 48 points.

MOVING UP THE LIST

Laviolette picked up his 673rd career coaching win, tying him with John Tortorella for 12th all-time in the NHL and pushing him one victory ahead of Mike Keenan.

UP NEXT

The Bruins and Capitals begin their playoff series on Saturday night in Washington.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Bruins Hockey

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Oakland starter Chris Bassitt pitches during the first inning.
Red Sox
Bassitt pitches A's past Red Sox 3-2 at Fenway May 11, 2021 | 11:31 PM
Evan Fournier tries to block a shot by Heat guard Tyler Herro during the second half.
Celtics
Heat clinch playoff spot, top Celtics 129-121 May 11, 2021 | 11:21 PM
Opening Day at the new Polar Park for the Worcester Red Sox. The ground crew uncover home plate.
WOOSOX
A look inside Polar Park as the Worcester Red Sox win their first home game May 11, 2021 | 10:11 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2007, file photo, then-Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan celebrates after an NCAA college football game in Honolulu. Brennan, a star quarterback at the University of Hawaii who finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting, died early Tuesday, May 11, 2021, his father said. He was 37. Brennan, who has had public struggles with alcohol, died at a hospital in California, his father, Terry Brennan, told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman, File)
Colt Brennan
Famed Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan dies at 37 May 11, 2021 | 6:50 PM
Celtics coach Brad Stevens looks on during an April 30 game.
Sports Q
Sports Q survey: What's the one move you want the Celtics to make this offseason? May 11, 2021 | 6:47 PM
Jim Rice Red Sox NESN
Red Sox
Former Red Sox players Jim Rice, Ellis Burks, and Mo Vaughn discuss race in baseball May 11, 2021 | 5:43 PM
Taylor Hall
Chad Finn
Looking back at the Boston sports deadline deals that scored (and some that missed) May 11, 2021 | 4:56 PM
Patriots James White
Patriots
New college graduate James White 'chomping at the bit' after re-signing with Patriots May 11, 2021 | 4:12 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
'Nobody can come out of this blameless': What Jackie MacMullan had to say about Brad Stevens May 11, 2021 | 2:56 PM
Kemba Walker Celtics
Celtics
Kemba Walker is dishing out a special assist to Boston's Black-owned businesses May 11, 2021 | 1:30 PM
Brett Duke
Patriots
What might the 2021 schedule look like for the Patriots? Heres a guess May 11, 2021 | 10:46 AM
Rob Gronkowski Julian Edelman
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski thinks Julian Edelman's NFL career might not be over May 11, 2021 | 10:39 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Here are the truths we know about the Red Sox May 11, 2021 | 7:51 AM
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) and others surround left wing Taylor Hall, center, to celebrate his winning goal in the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Boston.
Bruins
Taylor Hall is very comfortable, and other takeaways from the Bruins' win May 11, 2021 | 7:40 AM
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle (6) celebrates his first-inning home run with Pedro Severino (28) during a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Red Sox
Orioles avoid sweep in Monday's series finale vs. Red Sox May 10, 2021 | 10:57 PM
Jaylen Brown is out for the season with a torn ligament in his wrist.
CELTICS
Here’s what to know about Jaylen Brown’s season-ending wrist injury May 10, 2021 | 10:12 PM
Taylor Hall beat Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin in overtime to give Boston a 3-2 victory.
Bruins
Taylor Hall scores 2; Bruins beat Islanders to clinch 3rd in East May 10, 2021 | 10:11 PM
Tom Brady sees football as an opportunity to be in the moment.
TOM BRADY
Here's why Tom Brady sees football as an opportunity to 'live in the present' May 10, 2021 | 10:06 PM
Jaylen Brown is out for the season.
CELTICS
Celtics' Jaylen Brown out for season with torn ligament in wrist May 10, 2021 | 6:29 PM
Mac Jones Patriots
Patriots
What the Patriots offense could look like with a rookie Mac Jones May 10, 2021 | 5:05 PM
Bill Kostroun
Bruins
What Ondrej Kase's return means for the Bruins May 10, 2021 | 3:57 PM
Maddie Meyer
Local
Connecticut Whale of NWHL sold to company headed by Needham businessman May 10, 2021 | 3:00 PM
Jonathan Wiggs
Patriots
After two years with Jets, linebacker Harvey Langi re-signs with Patriots May 10, 2021 | 2:32 PM
Matthew Slater
Patriots
Here's the latest on Patriots' attendance at offseason workouts May 10, 2021 | 2:28 PM
Bill Belichick Matt Patricia
Patriots
NFL reporter suggests Matt Patricia, not Josh McDaniels, might be heir to Bill Belichick May 10, 2021 | 11:56 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
NFL insider explained how the Patriots' draft process changed in 2021 May 10, 2021 | 10:40 AM
The Celtics honored Tommy Heinsohn on Sunday.
Tommy Heinsohn
Mike Gorman reflects on 'empty' season without Tommy Heinsohn as Celtics honor late legend May 9, 2021 | 8:05 PM
Rafael Devers and the Red Sox aren't surprised by their success.
RED SOX
'It’s you guys that don’t believe in us': Rafael Devers, Red Sox enjoying themselves amidst MLB-leading start May 9, 2021 | 7:45 PM
Nick Pivetta follows through on a pitch during the first inning.
Red Sox
Devers, Renfroe homer, lead Pivetta, Red Sox past Orioles 4-3 May 9, 2021 | 4:30 PM
The Celtics took on the Heat on Sunday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as yet another Celtics rally falls short in crucial loss to Heat May 9, 2021 | 4:29 PM