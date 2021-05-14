Bruins Taylor Hall says he ‘didn’t come’ to Boston to lose in the playoffs and get a ‘nice contract’ Hall is set to become a free agent at season's end. Taylor Hall could have multiple reasons to smile this summer. AP Photo/Kathy Willen

Bruins winger Taylor Hall will be a free agent in just a matter of months, but on the eve of the Stanley Cup playoffs, that isn’t on his mind.

Hall, who was acquired by the Bruins prior to April’s trade deadline, is focused on securing just his second playoff series win of his 11-year career when the Bruins take on the Capitals beginning Saturday.

“I didn’t come here to lose in the first round and then hopefully get a nice contract,” Hall told reporters Friday. “I want to have a deep playoff run. When it’s time to take care of that other stuff, that’s what I’ll look to do that, but it really hasn’t been on my mind, and it really shouldn’t be.”

🎥 Taylor Hall on gearing up for his first postseason with the #NHLBruins: "You don't have these opportunities every year. You can't take it for granted…we're all here to win a Stanley Cup." pic.twitter.com/FS9upIHvtk — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 14, 2021

Since arriving in Boston, Hall’s played like a player worthy of a good payday. In 16 games, Hall has scored eight goals and has six assists, making him a near-point-per-game player in the brief sample size.

Hall’s impact has made the Bruins noticeably better, too. The Bruins went from 29th in even-strength goals to 13th, scoring 44 goals in 5v5 action since the trade deadline. Hall and the rest of the second line has been a major factor for the Bruins’ league-best 12-4-1 record since the trade deadline. David Krecji and Craig Smith, the Bruins’ other two players on the second line, have a combined 11 goals and 20 assists since the deadline.

The Athletic’s Bruins beat writer Fluto Shinzawa believes Hall could sign a six-year, $39 million contract this offseason. From an average annual value standpoint, that would be down from the one-year, $8 million contract he signed with the Sabres in November.

Bruins president Cam Neely told reporters Wednesday that “We’d like to try and get something done, but that remains to be seen,” in regards to signing Hall.

Even though a big payday likely awaits, Hall, who stated he was open to an extension in his first press conference following the trade, is just focused on winning the Stanley Cup.

“I think the biggest thing for anyone on our team is just trying to help our team win games,” Hall said. “That’s going to help out no matter if you’ve got years on your contract or you’re an RFA or a UFA. The farther we go as a team, I think that’s going to help out everyone individually. I haven’t really given much thought to it. I knew that everything like that, the contract stuff, would be put to the side until after the season.

“It’s no different now. I think we’re all here to win a Stanley Cup. If we made that happen, or we have a great run and some good things happen, I think everyone will be taken care of and we’ll figure that out later.”