When Brad Marchand learned that a young Capitals fan was struck by a puck in warmups, he quickly jumped into action.

Marchand signed a stick, pointed to the fan, and checked to see that she received it. The fan proudly grasped it with two hands and made sure everyone knew whose stick it was.

The Bruins met the Capitals in Washington in Game 1 of the first round Saturday night.

A young @Capitals fan was accidentally struck by a puck during warmups. Brad Marchand noticed and sent over an autographed stick. 🤗 #ItsOn pic.twitter.com/rtZEQqeCev — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 15, 2021