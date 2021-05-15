Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
When Brad Marchand learned that a young Capitals fan was struck by a puck in warmups, he quickly jumped into action.
Marchand signed a stick, pointed to the fan, and checked to see that she received it. The fan proudly grasped it with two hands and made sure everyone knew whose stick it was.
The Bruins met the Capitals in Washington in Game 1 of the first round Saturday night.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.