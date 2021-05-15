Bruins Tuukka Rask explained what happened on Nic Dowd’s overtime winner in Game 1 "I probably bumped it into my own net or something." Tuukka Rask made 29 saves Saturday, but he couldn't stop this shot in overtime. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

After Tuukka Rask allowed a puck to hit off his body and trickle past him and into the net in overtime Saturday night, many Bruins fans were left wondering what happened on the play.

When asked that question after Game 1 of the first round – which the Bruins lost, 3-2, to the Washington Capitals – the goaltender Rask wasn’t entirely sure himself.

“I probably bumped it into my own net or something,” Rask told reporters. “I haven’t seen the replay. I think all of the [Capitals] goals hit a stick. That’s how it goes sometimes.”

Tuukka Rask on the OT game-winner: "I probably bumped it into my own net or something. I haven't seen the replay. I think all of the [Capitals] goals hit a stick. That's how it goes sometimes" — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) May 16, 2021

Nic Dowd got credit for the goal, after T.J. Oshie fired a shot from inside the blue line that Rask never saw clearly.

Rask said he thought the Oshie one-timer was going over his head until Dowd got his stick on it. At that point, he still had a chance to save the puck, but he couldn’t corral it.

Rask, 34, deflected a question about his future, instead focusing on the series. He said he felt as though Boston played a solid game and gave itself a chance.

The Bruins never led, but they had their opportunities. They tied the score at 1 through 1 on a Jake DeBrusk goal and at 2 through 2 on a Nick Ritchie goal. Neither side scored in the third, and Dowd’s dagger was the difference.

Game 2 is set for Monday, May 17, at 7:30 p.m. in Washington.