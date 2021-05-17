Bruins Watch: Brad Marchand’s overtime goal wins it for Bruins, ties series Marchand's goal came just 39 seconds into overtime, knotting the Bruins' playoff series with the Washington Capitals at 1-1. Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand, left, celebrates after scoring the winning goal in overtime of Game 2. Alex Brandon/AP

That didn’t take long.

Two days after the Boston Bruins fell in overtime to the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Quarterfinal series, they only needed 39 seconds into Game 2’s overtime period to steal a win Monday night.

Bruins winger Brad Marchand beat Washington goalie Craig Anderson with a slap shot less than a minute into the extra frame, giving Boston a 4-3 win and tying the series at 1-1.

This is the 11th playoff game between the Bruins and Capitals decided by one goal.

The goal started with solid defense from David Krejci, who intercepted a puck along the boards in Washington’s zone and skipped a pass to Matt Grzelcyk.

The defenseman then fired it back across the ice to Marchand, who nailed a one-timer past Anderson’s glove side.

Marchand’s goal completed a late comeback for the Bruins, who gave up leads on two separate occasions before finding themselves down 3-2 for much of the third period.

But a point-blank shot from Taylor Hall after a scrum in front of Washington’s net tied the game with 2:49 left in regulation, setting the stage for Marchand’s overtime heroics.

The series resumes in Boston on Wednesday night.