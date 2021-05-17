Watch: Brad Marchand’s overtime goal wins it for Bruins, ties series

Newsletter Signup
That didn’t take long.
Two days after the Boston Bruins fell in overtime to the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Quarterfinal series, they only needed 39 seconds into Game 2’s overtime period to steal a win Monday night.
Bruins winger Brad Marchand beat Washington goalie Craig Anderson with a slap shot less than a minute into the extra frame, giving Boston a 4-3 win and tying the series at 1-1.
This is the 11th playoff game between the Bruins and Capitals decided by one goal.
The goal started with solid defense from David Krejci, who intercepted a puck along the boards in Washington’s zone and skipped a pass to Matt Grzelcyk.
The defenseman then fired it back across the ice to Marchand, who nailed a one-timer past Anderson’s glove side.
Marchand’s goal completed a late comeback for the Bruins, who gave up leads on two separate occasions before finding themselves down 3-2 for much of the third period.
But a point-blank shot from Taylor Hall after a scrum in front of Washington’s net tied the game with 2:49 left in regulation, setting the stage for Marchand’s overtime heroics.
The series resumes in Boston on Wednesday night.
