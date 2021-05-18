Morning sports update: Bruce Cassidy praised Taylor Hall after Game 2 performance

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Bruins defeated the Capitals in Game 2 of the first round playoff series on Monday, 4-3. Brad Marchand scored the winner for Boston in overtime to even the best-of-seven series at 1-1.
Tonight, the Celtics face the Wizards in the NBA’s postseason play-in tournament at 9 p.m.
And the Red Sox are in Florida to play the Blue Jays at 7:37 p.m.
Taylor Hall’s reaction to Game 2: Since arriving in Boston via a trade with Buffalo in an April deadline deal, Taylor Hall has been exactly what the Bruins needed.
He totaled 14 points in 16 regular season games, but it was his goal on Monday night to tie Game 2 of the first-round series against the Capitals late in the third period that might have been his greatest contribution so far.
Though it wasn’t his most glamorous goal, it was indicative of something Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy was looking for.
“I think what happens is you have a great start to your Bruins career, and then the other night it didn’t really happen for [him],” Cassidy said of Game 1. “And you want to make a difference. I love guys like [Hall] that want to make a difference, as long as they’re not going out there and being reckless and not playing for the team.”
“Credit to Taylor,” Cassidy added. “He’s been really invested since he’s been here. I think he just wanted to do really well right away. Obviously, that’s a good mindset to have. There’s a lot of hockey to play, and I think a lot of his teammates reminded him. Just keep playing. When it’s your turn you’ll make the right play, and sure enough, he did.”
Trivia: Taylor Hall was the first overall pick in the 2010 NHL draft. What other current Bruin was also selected in the 2010 first round?
(Answer at the bottom).
Hint: He arrived in Boston after a 2019 trade with Minnesota.
More from Boston.com:
Brad Marchand broke another notable Bruin’s team record:
“What can’t he do?”: Shohei Ohtani hit a league-leading 13th home run on Monday.
On this day: In 2002, Pedro Martinez threw an immaculate inning against Ichiro Suzuki and the Mariners in a 4-1 Red Sox win.
Daily highlight: What else could it be but Brad Marchand’s winner?
Trivia answer: Charlie Coyle
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.