Bruins Morning sports update: Bruce Cassidy praised Taylor Hall after Game 2 performance "Credit to Taylor." Taylor Hall scores on Craig during the final minutes of the third period to force overtime on Monday, May 17, 2021. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton Jonathan Newton/Washington Post

The Bruins defeated the Capitals in Game 2 of the first round playoff series on Monday, 4-3. Brad Marchand scored the winner for Boston in overtime to even the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

Tonight, the Celtics face the Wizards in the NBA’s postseason play-in tournament at 9 p.m.

And the Red Sox are in Florida to play the Blue Jays at 7:37 p.m.

Taylor Hall’s reaction to Game 2: Since arriving in Boston via a trade with Buffalo in an April deadline deal, Taylor Hall has been exactly what the Bruins needed.

He totaled 14 points in 16 regular season games, but it was his goal on Monday night to tie Game 2 of the first-round series against the Capitals late in the third period that might have been his greatest contribution so far.

Though it wasn’t his most glamorous goal, it was indicative of something Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy was looking for.

TIE GAME!@NHLBruins get the tying goal with 2:49 left! #StanleyCup // NBCSN pic.twitter.com/p6D50THajz — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 18, 2021

“I think what happens is you have a great start to your Bruins career, and then the other night it didn’t really happen for [him],” Cassidy said of Game 1. “And you want to make a difference. I love guys like [Hall] that want to make a difference, as long as they’re not going out there and being reckless and not playing for the team.”

“Credit to Taylor,” Cassidy added. “He’s been really invested since he’s been here. I think he just wanted to do really well right away. Obviously, that’s a good mindset to have. There’s a lot of hockey to play, and I think a lot of his teammates reminded him. Just keep playing. When it’s your turn you’ll make the right play, and sure enough, he did.”

Advertisement:

Trivia: Taylor Hall was the first overall pick in the 2010 NHL draft. What other current Bruin was also selected in the 2010 first round?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He arrived in Boston after a 2019 trade with Minnesota.

More from Boston.com:

Brad Marchand broke another notable Bruin’s team record:

Brad Marchand scored the fastest goal to start a #StanleyCup Playoffs overtime in @NHLBruins history and tied the First Round series at 1-1 in the process.



The goal he surpassed: Bobby Orr’s Cup winner.#NHLStats: https://t.co/APNhUxdS4J pic.twitter.com/e5yPl9IrzQ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 18, 2021

“What can’t he do?”: Shohei Ohtani hit a league-leading 13th home run on Monday.

Shohei Ohtani leads the majors in home runs.



He also has a 2.10 ERA. pic.twitter.com/KW1eAHn2QN — MLB (@MLB) May 18, 2021

On this day: In 2002, Pedro Martinez threw an immaculate inning against Ichiro Suzuki and the Mariners in a 4-1 Red Sox win.

Daily highlight: What else could it be but Brad Marchand’s winner?

Trivia answer: Charlie Coyle