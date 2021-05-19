Bruins Watch: Craig Smith scores OT game-winner to lift Bruins over Capitals in Game 3 Craig Smith scored his fourth career game-winning goal. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins took a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, as Craig Smith put an end to the grueling battle with a second-overtime goal.

Early in the second OT period, the Bruins sent the puck behind the net, and Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov tracked it down. Samsonov appeared to think his trailing teammate was in place, but Smith won the race to the puck and snuck the game-winner in behind Samsonov’s back.

“I kind of circled back into the zone,” Smith told reporters after the game. “They had a goalie set behind the net. I don’t know if there was just a miscommunication between the two. It kind of looked like it. But I just tried to jump on it and see if I could create a little bit of a turnover there, and they gave me just enough time to get in there and get it.

“But it was a great feeling. A great feeling.”

Smith now has four playoff game winners in his career.

“That goal tonight is a classic example of him putting pressure on a guy with his speed and physicality and making a play for a goal afterwards,” Taylor Hall said. “Probably one of the most well-liked guys I’ve ever played with as a teammate and just really happy for him tonight.”

Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand scored goals as well for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask finished with 35 saves on 37 attempts.

Game 4 will take place in Boston on Friday at 6:30 p.m.