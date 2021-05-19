Bruins Ray Bourque discussed Charlie McAvoy’s ‘unlimited’ potential "He’s got it all." Charlie McAvoy during Game 1 of the Bruins-Capitals series. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In trying to assess the quality and potential of Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, there are few more qualified to speak on the subject than Ray Bourque.

The Hall of Fame defenseman played in Boston for 21 seasons, notching an incredible 18 All-Star Game appearances in that time.

So as a leading authority on the subject, Bourque was asked how he feels about McAvoy during a Wednesday interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

“I mean, it’s unlimited in terms of how good this kid can be,” said Bourque of McAvoy’s potential. “He’s got it all. He’s got the size, the speed, the offensive skills, he’s very solid defensively, he plays very physical.

“He’s an all-around player,” Bourque added. “I think it’s just a matter of time before you see Charlie being one of the Norris contenders year in, year out. His progression is coming along. It’s a great time to be at your best during the playoffs where everybody’s watching.”

McAvoy totaled 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) in 51 games during the regular season.

The Bruins are currently tied 1-1 in the team’s opening round playoff series with the Capitals.

Game 3 is set to get underway tonight at TD Garden at 6:30 p.m.