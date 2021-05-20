Bruins NESN analyst says Tuukka Rask is looking ‘very comfortable’ in goal during tense opening series Rask has rebounded after a Game 1 loss, helping the Bruins seize a 2-1 lead in the opening round of the playoffs. Tuukka Rask. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

So much for the harbingers of doom and apparent pressure on Tuukka Rask to perform well in the Stanley Cup Playoffs or risk losing his job.

The All-Star goaltender has held strong against a barrage of shots from the Washington Capitals in the first round of the postseason as the Bruins have jumped out to a 2-1 series lead.

Rask has stopped 100 of the 108 shots against him through three games for a save percentage of .926 — a much-improved number compared to last year’s playoff run.

It hasn’t always been easy, of course — he did allow three goals in both of the first two games, with several coming on re-directed shots. But, as NESN analyst and former Bruins goalie Andrew Raycroft told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Thursday morning, Rask has maintained his poise under pressure.

🎥 @tuukkarask after the #NHLBruins Game 3 win: "We played really good in the OT…we felt like we had good jump. It's been very tight but we created some offense…we were confident playing in the overtime." pic.twitter.com/qwLwlM3YMf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 20, 2021

“He’s very comfortable,” Raycroft said of Rask. “He’s very comfortable in his game. He’s very comfortable in his approach. Under siege in the third period (on Wednesday night), just finding pucks through traffic. A couple great saves on [Dmitry] Orlov on point shots, where he’s got two or three layers of a screen in front of him.

“He looked like he was playing a preseason game in double overtime, and that’s what that calmness that everyone talks about that can sometimes look lackadaisical, is what I think solidifies this team at times, especially when things aren’t going well. They know that Tuukka, he’s there, and he’s going to get us into overtime. He’s going to make whatever plays he needs to here in the third while we’re struggling to give us an opportunity in overtime.”

Rask came under a new round of scrutiny after he brushed off his Game 1 performance as unlucky, and his opting out of the NHL bubble last year raised questions among some segments of local media and fandom about his commitment and competitiveness.

His strong play in response seems to have put off discussions about 22-year-old backup netminder Jeremy Swayman taking over in goal for the time being.

As for competitive fire, the 14-year Bruins veteran showed off a bit of it in the second period when he took exception to Garnet Hathaway colliding with him in the crease.

“Yeah, it was a hell of a move,” Raycroft said of Rask throwing several jabs at Hathaway with his blocker. “He was obviously frustrated with the way that Washington was getting into his crease, getting towards him, and he stood up for himself a little bit.”

The Bruins victory also gave Rask his 53rd postseason victory, tying him atop the franchise’s all-time leaderboard alongside Gerry Cheevers.