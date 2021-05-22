Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller released from hospital but will miss Game 5

Newsletter Signup
Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller is back home after spending the night in the hospital, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.
Miller, who took a hit from Dmitry Orlov in the Bruins’ Game 4 win Friday night, will miss Game 5 on Sunday, but it appears he’s making progress.
“Went through a number of tests,” Cassidy told reporters Saturday morning. “Feeling a little bit better.”
Orlov was initially given a major penalty, then the ruling was changed to a double minor. He wasn’t fined for the hit, the NHL announced.
Cassidy took umbrage with the call and believes the officiating wasn’t even throughout the game.
“Obviously, frustrating to watch that call, even a review, go by the wayside. Essentially a two-minute minor,” Cassidy told reporters. “Then later on you watch the penalty assessed to (Brad) Marchand and it’s just a complete head-scratcher, sometimes, how that’s a two-minute penalty. But we played through it.”
The Bruins lead the series, 3-1, and it’s unclear as of Saturday whether Miller will be back for Game 6, if necessary, or Game 1 of the next series.
