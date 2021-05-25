Bruins Zdeno Chara plans to discuss retiring from hockey with his family before making a decision "I’ll let the emotions settle in and see where I’m at." Zdeno Chara isn't certain if he will return to hockey. AP Photo/Nick Wass

After being eliminated by his former team in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara wouldn’t commit to a return to the NHL on Tuesday when speaking to local media.

Chara told reporters the season didn’t end the way he wanted following a 4-1 loss to the Bruins, adding that the Capitals have to move on.

“As far as myself and my future, I’m going to take a few days to talk to my family and make decisions after,” Chara said. “I have to have a conversation with my wife and children and see where we want to be in the next few days or weeks. After those conversations, I’ll let the emotions settle in and see where I’m at.”

Chara played 23 seasons in the NHL for four different teams, but the bulk of his playing career was spent with the Bruins. Chara joined the Bruins in 2006 and played in Boston for 14 years. He helped the Bruins claim the Stanley Cup in 2011.

Chara owns a house in Massachusetts, where his family still lives. He said the distance was one of his biggest challenges this season, but the team’s accommodations made it easier than he expected.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my family and my kids every day,” Chara said. “That will definitely be a factor going into the decision I’ll be making in the future.”