Bruins New York win sets up Bruins-Islanders in Round 2 playoff showdown Kevan Miller and New York's Ross Johnston exchange pleasantries during a regular season game.





With the Islanders’ 5-3 win over the Penguins Wednesday night, New York captured the best-of-seven series and will advance to face the Bruins in Round 2.

Boston and New York met eight times over the course of the regular season, with the Bruins finishing 3-3-2 against the Islanders, with a pair of overtime losses. In those games, Boston got the bulk of its scoring from Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand (four goals each), and David Pastrnak and Craig Smith (two each).

Four of the eight games were decided by one goal, so history says this should be an evenly matched series. If the Bruins are looking for optimistic signs, they can point to the fact that they’ve won the last three, including a dramatic 3-2 overtime win in the penultimate regular-season game, in which Hall finished with a pair of goals, including the winner.