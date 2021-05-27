Bruins Bruins-Islanders to begin second-round NHL playoff series on Saturday night Craig Smith, left, battled the Islanders' Brock Nelson for a loose puck during the regular season.





Game 1 for the Bruins second-round series with the Islanders will begin Saturday at 8 p.m. at TD Garden. The game will be televised on NBC.

The rest of the schedule will be announced later. When possible, the NHL prefers to have teams play every other day.

The two team met eight times over the course of the regular season, with the Bruins finishing 3-3-2 against the Islanders, with a pair of overtime losses. Four of the eight games were decided by one goal.

The Bruins advanced to the second round by dispatching the Washington Capitals in five games. The Islanders finished the Pittsburgh Penguins in six.