Bruins ‘It felt amazing’: What David Pastrnak said about scoring a hat trick in the Bruins’ Game 1 win over the Islanders Pastrnak becomes just the fifth player in franchise history to score a hat trick twice in the playoffs. David Pastrnak celebrates his first goal of Game 1 with Charlie McAvoy. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

David Pastrnak picked as good of a night as any to score a hat trick.

The Bruins’ winger put up three goals in the team’s 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 1 of the second round of the playoffs. Not only was Saturday’s game a playoff game, but it marked the first time in over a year that TD Garden was at near-full capacity.

Pastrnak and his Bruins teammates felt the change in the arena’s energy right away.

“In the warmup, it felt like 22 players playing their first NHL game,” Pastrnak said. “Everybody looking around. So many people.”

“It’s a different sport with them in the building,” Pastrnak later added. “Definitely warms your heart and reminds you why you play this sport.”

After nearly a full period of play, Pastrnak finally got the Bruins on the board. Just seconds into the Bruins’ first power-play of the game, Pastrnak got the puck in the left faceoff circle, hesitated, and finally shot it past Islanders keeper Ilya Sorokin, tying the game up.

ALL TIED UP!



The #NHLBruins with the equalizer on the power play. pic.twitter.com/svux5qbePY — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 30, 2021

Pastrnak found the back of the net again in the second period, scoring once again from the left faceoff circle to give the Bruins the lead.

David Pastrnak came to play in Game 1.



The #NHLBruins have their first lead. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/0KsVXGzLyg — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 30, 2021

Following an Islanders second-period goal to even it up and a third-period goal from Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy to get the lead back, Pastrnak gave a knockout punch to the Islanders when he scored his third goal of the night. With just a little more than four minutes remaining, Pastrnak ended up with the pick on an Islanders turnover in the neutral zone. He skated into the attacking zone, with teammate Taylor Hall screening a pair of Islanders, and shot it from the slot into the net, lighting the lamp for the third time.

Advertisement:

Several of the 17,000-plus fans in TD Garden tossed their hats onto the ice right after Pastrnak completed the hat trick, causing the game to be delayed for a few minutes.

HAT TRICK DAVID PASTRNAK! 🎩@Enterprise NHL Hat Trick Challenge | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/cAlWDedQCy — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 30, 2021

Pastrank was just happy to see Bruins fans celebrate and enjoyed their first real playoff atmosphere at TD Garden in two years.

“It felt amazing,” Pastrnak said. “It’s nice to see hats anytime anybody scores a hat trick. It’s a big tradition. It’s always fun, especially if it’s your team that scored the hat trick.

“Overall, you can’t explain how much we enjoyed this. They were real loud. They’re going to keep being real loud and we’re going to get wins for them.”

Pastrnak’s hat trick was just the 25th time in Bruins’ history that a player has scored a hat trick in a playoff game. It also marks his second playoff hat trick, with his first coming in Game 2 of the Bruins’ 2018 first-round series against the Maple Leafs. He joined David Krejci, Cam Neely, Phil Esposito, and Johnny Bucyk as the only Bruins players to score a hat trick twice in the playoffs.

“I’m hearing that for the first time,” Pastrnak said when asked what it was like to join elite company. “It obviously feels better now with you saying that. Playing for the Boston Bruins with the amount of history and great players and Hall of Famers, that’s obviously a huge honor for me. Hopefully, I can add some more.”

Pastrnak’s headline-making night began before the game even started. For his pregame attire, Pastrnak wore a mostly white suit with blue birds, branches, and flowers covering the arms and legs of the suit. He topped it off by wearing a dark fedora.

“More like motivation, right? You need to play good,” Pastrnak said with a laugh when asked if his clothing choice reflected his confidence. “I like fashion. What I’m going say it is the boring one today that I decided [to wear] compared to what I was going to wear. At the end, I decided to go with this one. I still have a couple crazy ones in the closet and hopefully, I’m bold enough to bring them out. I love fashion, and I don’t really care what people think.”

Advertisement:

Pastrnak and the Bruins will look to take a 2-0 lead in front of the home fans on Monday night.