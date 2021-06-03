See the moment David Pastrnak hands his stick to a heckling young Islanders fan

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Bruins star David Pastrnak has absorbed his share of heckling, so Thursday’s Game 3 environment as the Bruins took on the the Islanders at Nassau Coliseum was certainly familiar.
So when an enthusiastic young heckler made sure Pastrnak heard what he had to say, Pastrnak didn’t take it personally.
The heckler could be seen behind Pastrnak as the Bruins warmed up.
Pastrnak, however, fought fire with water. A few minutes later, he stepped off the ice and handed the young fan an excellent souvenir.
Presumably a fan with that much enthusiasm can’t be swayed from cheering for the Islanders, but if he has a favorite Bruin, we now have a guess which one he might choose.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.