Bruins See the moment David Pastrnak hands his stick to a heckling young Islanders fan David Pastrnak didn't take the heckling from a young fan personally. David Pastrnak gave his stick to a young fan on Thursday. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Bruins star David Pastrnak has absorbed his share of heckling, so Thursday’s Game 3 environment as the Bruins took on the the Islanders at Nassau Coliseum was certainly familiar.

So when an enthusiastic young heckler made sure Pastrnak heard what he had to say, Pastrnak didn’t take it personally.

The heckler could be seen behind Pastrnak as the Bruins warmed up.

Nassau Coliseum is READY for David Pastrnak and the Bruins: pic.twitter.com/kFnotYhpcW — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) June 3, 2021

Pastrnak, however, fought fire with water. A few minutes later, he stepped off the ice and handed the young fan an excellent souvenir.

Presumably a fan with that much enthusiasm can’t be swayed from cheering for the Islanders, but if he has a favorite Bruin, we now have a guess which one he might choose.