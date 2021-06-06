Bruins Bruce Cassidy, David Krejci upset with officiating in Bruins’ Game 4 loss to the Islanders "It is what it is." Bruce Cassidy speaks from the Bruins bench in Game 4. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The intensity in the Bruins-Islanders series turned up a level in Game 4.

Nine total penalties were assessed, with four of them being five-minute fighting penalties, in what ended up as a 4-1 win for the Islanders on Saturday night. Game 4 got so physical that Taylor Hall had his first fight in 10 years when he dropped the gloves with Scott Mayfield in the first period.

The intensity continued into the second period. More than halfway through the second frame, David Krejci battled with Islanders forward Mathew Barzal along the boards in the Bruins’ end. Barzal appeared to cross-check Krejci three times, but he wasn’t called for a penalty.

Krejci pushed back after Barzal’s second check before turning back to fight for the puck. When Barzal delivered the third cross-check, Krejci turned and hit Barzal in his groin area with his stick.

Krejci was called for a penalty, getting assessed with a five-minute major for spearing. However, the officials downgraded it to a two-minute minor for slashing after a review.

Despite the downgrade, Krejci was still upset with the call.

“Obviously wasn’t happy about it,” Krejci told reporters after the game. “He went down pretty easily. But it is what it is. Yeah.”

Barzal, as you would expect, had a different take on the incident.

“I was a little surprised,” Barzal said. “I haven’t seen the clip yet. I felt it was a little vicious, but it’s the ref’s call there. It’s a judgment call from them. Yeah, I thought it was a tad vicious.”

The Islanders didn’t capitalize on the man-advantage, and Charlie McAvoy’s high-sticking penalty late in the second period was the last penalty called in the game.

While the Islanders were called for five penalties to the Bruins’ four, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy stated his overall frustration with officials in the playoffs.

“I think the whole playoffs we haven’t gotten many calls to put us on the power play,” Cassidy said. “They see what they see. We’re not going to bitch about it. It is what it is.”

In the series, the Bruins have been called for 15 penalties while the Islanders have been called for 11. Either way, Barzal got the last laugh when he scored what would be the game-winning goal in the third period, helping to even the series up.