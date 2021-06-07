Bruins Bruce Cassidy blasts officiating after Bruins’ Game 5 loss to Islanders "I think they sell a narrative over there that's more like the New York Saints, not the New York Islanders." Bruce Cassidy ripped the officials after the Bruins' Game 5 loss. AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy unloaded to reporters about the officiating following the Bruins’ Game 5 loss to the Islanders on Monday.

The Bruins appeared upset at multiple calls during the game, including a first-period slashing penalty that gave the Islanders an opportunity to even the score with a power-play goal.

The Islanders prevailed 5-4 after a frantic final five minutes.

After the game, Cassidy noted that the Islanders have a “very respected” front office and coaching staff.

“But I think they sell a narrative over there that it’s more like the New York Saints and not the New York Islanders,” Cassidy said. “They play hard and they play the right way, but I feel we’re the same way. The exact calls that get called on us do not get called on them, and I don’t know why.”

Cassidy added that the officials who called the game were “very good” and were “at this point in the season for a reason.”

“You’ve got continuous high sticks every game, the exact same high sticks — Bergeron behind the net with Nelson, the one that comes up on Smith (tonight), Marchand got called for that in Game 1,” Cassidy said. “I could go on and on. Wagner the other day in front of the net. Maybe we need to sell them more and flop, but that’s not us. You just hope they’d see them. The same calls go against us.

“It’s not like I’m going, ‘every call against us sucks.’ That’s not true. It’s just that at the end of the day, similar plays, they need to be penalized on those plays. But I think they’ve done a great job selling that narrative that they’re clean. They play hard, love the way they play, but they commit as many infractions as we do. Trust me. It’s just a matter of calling them. That’s the part that gets frustrating, but you play through it.”

Asked about Cassidy’s comments, Islanders coach Barry Trotz noted that the Islanders were the least penalized team in the league during the regular season.

“I don’t know what he means by that,” Trotz said.

The gamesmanship on both sides has escalated as the series continues. Prior to Game 5, Trotz said Patrice Bergeron is “a veteran guy who knows how to cheat on the faceoffs.”

“I think it’s a veteran play by him as a coach to try to get the officiating and the linesmen to think about it,” Bergeron quipped later on Monday.