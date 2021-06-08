Bruins Brandon Carlo, Kevan Miller, others remain out for Bruins in Game 6 vs. Islanders The Bruins' defense will remain short-handed in Game 6. Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller will both be out for the Bruins' Game 6 against the Islanders. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Bruins will be short-handed again when they travel to Nassau Coliseum for Game 6 against the Islanders on Wednesday, after Bruce Cassidy confirmed that Brandon Carlo, Kevan Miller, and Curtis Lazar will all be out.

Carlo has been out with a head injury since taking a hit in Game 3 from Cal Clutterbuck. Miller has a head injury as well, which he suffered in the Bruins’ series against the Washington Capitals. Lazar suffered a leg injury and will not travel with the team.

“He went awkward into the boards,” Cassidy told reporters. “Good hit. Him and [Adam] Pelech both got tangled up. Unfortunately for Curtis came out on the wrong side of it. We’ll have to look at our lineup.”

Goalie Tuukka Rask will travel with the team but his status remains uncertain.

“He’ll get his treatment,” Cassidy said. “We’ll find out tomorrow whether he’s able to go or not.”

On Monday, after the Bruins’ 5-4 loss to the Islanders, Cassidy told reporters Rask had “some maintenance that needed to be done.”

“He wasn’t 100 percent so we made a decision,” Cassidy said. “That was a call we had to make between periods. He wasn’t himself, 100 percent. He could have went back in. We made a decision not to put him back in.”