Bruins Tuukka Rask will start in goal for Bruins in must-win Game 6 vs. Islanders “He’s ready to go,” Bruce Cassidy said. “It’s that simple. Tuukka Rask was not at 100 percent in Game 5, which is why coach Bruce Cassidy pulled him.





Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy made it clear Wednesday morning: He’s sticking with Tuukka Rask in goal in a must-win Game 6 vs. the Islanders.

“He’s starting tonight,” Cassidy said simply.

Rask was pulled in Game 5 after allowing four goals on 16 shots in 40 minutes. After the loss, Cassidy said his goaltender wasn’t 100 percent.

“He wasn’t 100 percent, so we made a decision,” Cassidy said. “That’s the call we had to make between periods. I’ll just say he wasn’t himself, 100 percent. Certainly could have [gone] back in. We made a decision not to put him back in.”

But on Wednesday, after the Bruins’ pregame skate in Long Island, Cassidy doubled down that Rask would be OK.

“He’s ready to go,” Cassidy said. “It’s that simple. He’s our starting goalie and he’s healthy and ready to go, and let’s hope he’s on tonight, and we’re better in front of him than in Game 5.”

The Bruins will face off against the Islanders at Nassau Coliseum at 7:30 p.m., with New York holding a 3-2 edge in the series. It’s win or go home for the Bruins.