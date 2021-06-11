Bruins Tuukka Rask plans to have offseason surgery, and other news from the Bruins’ exit interviews The surgery is expected to keep Rask out until January or February if he returns to the Bruins. Tuukka Rask tore a labrum in his hip that will require surgery. Michael Dwyer

Goalie Tuukka Rask has a torn labrum in his hip and will require surgery. The goalie confirmed the news in his end of season media availability via a video call on Friday.

Rask, who is 34 and a free agent, reiterated his desire to play for the Bruins, and said he will not test the free agent market. He said he wants to continue playing, if his body will allow him.

“I’m up for that mentally. The physical aspect, hopefully that goes well,” Rask said, adding that he thought a January or February return to hockey would be a possible timeline.

Rask’s movement was clearly limited in net during the playoffs. That, coupled with injuries to the defense in front of him, served as a big reason why the Bruins had an early exit from the postseason. After allowing four goals on 16 shots through two periods in Game 5 vs. the Islanders, he was replaced by Jeremy Swayman for the final 20 minutes of a 5-4 loss.Get Sports Headlines in your inboxThe Globe’s most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.Enter EmailSign Up

But after a day off, the Bruins went back to Rask for Game 6. The Bruins lost the game and the series.

“He’s ready to go,” coach Bruce Cassidy said in his pregame chat with reporters on Zoom. “It’s that simple. He’s our starting goalie. He’s healthy and ready to go. Let’s hope he’s on tonight, and we’re better in front of him than in Game 5.”

🎥 Tuukka Rask reveals that he played through a torn hip labrum this season that will require surgery and talks about wanting to return to the #NHLBruins next season: "I'm not going to play for anybody else but the Bruins. This is our home." pic.twitter.com/EbBsppL1Gf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 11, 2021

But Rask wasn’t quite on, and the defense struggled again in front of him, committing costly turnovers that led to a 6-2 loss and a long offseason.

Advertisement:

Rask completed an eight-year, $56 million contract this season.

In other news from the team’s media availability on Friday:

▪ David Krejci, an unrestricted free agent, said he’ll take a few weeks to decide his future, and that he loves Boston. The 35-year-old center just completed a six-year, $43.5 million deal.

“My next deal’s not going to be based on money,” said Krejci. “I just can’t see myself playing for a different team. We’ll see what happens, I guess. I don’t even know.”

▪ Center Sean Kuraly is also an unrestricted free agent, and said he hasn’t had contract talks with the Bruins.

“I love Boston. I love the city. I love the fans,” said Kuraly. “I don’t know anywhere else. This is where I call my home in the NHL.”

▪ One of those injured defenseman, Kevan Miller, confirmed he suffered a concussion on the hit from the Capitals’ Dmitry Orlov in the first round of the playoffs. He also said it was likely that he would have been available for a Game 7 vs. the Islanders that would have been played Friday night.

Injuries have limited Miller, who turns 34 in November, to 67 games over the last three seasons. He said he will speak with his family before deciding on whether he’ll continue to play.

▪ Defenseman Brandon Carlo, who was also out after taking a hit in Game 3 from the Islanders’ Cal Clutterbuck, said he was questionable for a potential Game 7. He had no issue with the hit and said he does not expect to take a lot of time off.

Advertisement:

▪ Captain Patrice Bergeron said his chronic groin issue did not hamper him, and that it “held up fine.” Entering the final year of his contract, Bergeron said he’s taking it “a year at a time.”

▪ Left wing Taylor Hall said he sees a fit when discussing signing with the Bruins

“I don’t even know what my value is, at this point,” said Hall, who was acquired at the trade deadline. “I feel like I had two different seasons. … I’ve been fortunate to make some good money. … You want to find a home for the next few years here.”

🎥 Taylor Hall on becoming a free agent next month: "I see a fit and hopefully they feel the same. We'll let the dust settle on this year…hopefully we can make something work. That's obviously my goal." pic.twitter.com/K023SKGle6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 11, 2021

▪ Right wing Craig Smith acknowledged that he was also dealing with a groin injury, but will not need surgery.

▪ Defenseman Steven Kampfer said he tore a ligament in his hand in early March and played for six weeks. He had surgery three weeks ago and expects two and a half more months of recovery. He said he’s been offered contracts in the KHL and other leagues, but that he wants to play in the NHL.

▪ Forward Curtis Lazar said he sprained the MCL and bruised the ACL – it appeared he injured his left knee on a hit on the Islanders’ Adam Pelech in Game 5. He will not need surgery.

▪ Assistant captain Brad Marchand, who had offseason sports hernia surgery, said it bothered him until “about a month ago.”