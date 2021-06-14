Bruins Morning sports update: Bruce Cassidy explained why he stuck with Tuukka Rask Cassidy said he has "no regrets" about the decision. Tuukka Rask during the 2021 season. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Red Sox lost to the Blue Jays 18-4 on Sunday. Toronto mashed eight home runs, sending Boston starter Martin Perez from the game having recorded just four outs.

And Patriots mandatory mini camp is underway, but cornerback Stephon Gilmore is not present:

Perennial Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore is not in Foxborough for the start of #Patriots mandatory minicamp this morning, while starting QB Cam Newton (hand) is a full go, a league source confirmed. https://t.co/PBTgQecZpX — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) June 14, 2021

Bruce Cassidy on Tuukka Rask: Following the Bruins’ playoff exit, there were some lingering questions about Bruce Cassidy’s decision to stick with goaltender Tuukka Rask.

Rask, 34, suffered a torn labrum in his hip, and was playing with an injury during Boston’s playoff run.

“He felt ready to go, so then it goes on to me to make the final call,” Cassidy told reporters. “Who gives us the best chance to win? And I chose Tuukka. No regrets on that. We felt he gave us the best chance to win. It didn’t work out that way.”

Cassidy noted that he evaluated Rask against Bruins backup Jeremy Swayman, but chose to continue with Rask.

“Once we get all the information from Tuukka that he was good to go, then you say start factoring in performance, does the other guy give you a better chance to win?” Cassidy explained. “As I said, we felt Tuukka’s performance — other than Game 5 — was very good, and it’s perfectly normal for a goalie to have an off-night. You’re more worried, was it because of an injury? Is it because you’re off? Is it because of the team in front of you.”

“We clarified the next day he was ready to go and fit,” Cassidy added, “so we stuck with him.”

🎥 Coach Cassidy met with the media this morning to look back on the #NHLBruins 2020-21 season: pic.twitter.com/xGSunaZn9Z — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 14, 2021

Trivia: What is the only country to win back-to-back UEFA European Championships in the competition’s history?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: It happened in the 21st century.

