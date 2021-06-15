Bruins Bruins sign Swedish forward Jesper Froden to a one-year contract The 26-year-old recently skated for Sweden at the IIHF World Championship. Sweden's Jesper Froden celebrates with teammates at the end of the IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championships win against Great Britain in May, 2021. Photo by GINTS IVUSKANS/AFP via Getty Images

The Bruins announced the signing of Swedish forward Jesper Froden on Monday to a one-year contract. The deal will count for $842,500 against the NHL salary cap.

Froden, 26, recently skated for Sweden in the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation Men’s World Championship in Riga, Latvia. He scored three goals and added an assist in five games.

At the club level, Froden played right wing for Skellefteå AIK in the Swedish Hockey League during the 2020-2021 season. In 52 games, Froden notched a team-high 22 goals (good for third in the league overall) and 18 assists for a total 40 points.

“The Bruins are very pleased to be adding Jesper to our organization,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney noted in a team announcement. “We have tracked Jesper’s growth in the SHL where he has proven to be highly productive, competitive, and a smart, two-way player. Jesper is very excited to join a competitive team with the opportunity to compete for a roster spot.”