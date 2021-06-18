Bruins Milan Lucic chugs beers in Vancouver to celebrate anniversary of Bruins Stanley Cup win "This one's for you guys." Milan Lucic isn't a stranger to celebrating. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Milan Lucic’s days with the Bruins may be long over, but he’s still celebrating what he accomplished in Boston.

Tuesday marked the 10-year anniversary of when the Bruins won their sixth Stanley Cup in franchise history, defeating the Vancouver Canucks in seven games. Friday marked the anniversary of the Duck Boat parade in Boston to celebrate the win, and Lucic acted like he was in that parade setting.

Lucic, a Vancouver native, decided to mark the occasion by heading to Rogers Arena, the Canucks’ home arena.

“Hey boys! It’s been 10 years. This is where we became champs,” Lucic said in a video. “For us, great memories. What a time. What a group. Couldn’t ask for a better year. This one’s for you guys.”

Lucic, who was wearing a “Lucci” shirt, pulled out a Stella Artois beer from his pocket and chugged it.

He wasn’t done there, though.

“You don’t become a champ just by having one,” Lucic said before pulling out another Stella Artois beer. “It’s a back-to-back throw-down there boys. Love you guys. Happy 10 years!”

Milan Lucic is such a wild card. Chugging Stellas in a custom Lucci shirt…what an animal pic.twitter.com/VIbzwhFIpX — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 18, 2021

Earlier in the week, Lucic took to Twitter to honor the occasion.

“Ten years ago today I got live my dream and raise the Stanley cup as a Boston Bruin in the city I was born and raised in,” Lucic wrote.

Ten years ago today I got live my dream and raise the Stanley cup as a Boston Bruin in the city I was born and raised in. #2011champs #stanleycup #bruins pic.twitter.com/Whsb92F6dO — Milan Lucic (@27MilanLucic) June 15, 2021

Lucic played a key role in bringing the Stanley Cup to Boston in 2011. He scored five goals during the playoffs that year, including two in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins traded Lucic four years later, moving him to the Kings for Martin Jones, Colin Miller, and a 2015 first-round draft pick that became Jakub Zboril. After a year in Los Angeles, Lucic signed a seven-year deal with the Oilers in 2016. Lucic was traded again in 2019, this time to the Flames, who he still plays for.