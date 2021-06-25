Bruins Bruins bring back center Trent Frederic on a two-year deal Trent Frederic scored four goals in the 2021 season.





Trent Frederic, who appeared in 42 regular-season games for the Bruins this season but did not play in the playoffs, signed a two-year deal to stay in Boston, the team announced Friday.

Frederic, a 23-year-old center drafted in the first round in 2016 (29th overall), had four goals and one assist in the regular season. His deal carries a $1.05 million salary-cap hit each year. He was a restricted free agent.

Frederic made his NHL debut in 2019 and has appeared in 59 NHL games. He played in 127 games for the Providence Bruins, scoring 27 goals with 38 assists, from 2017-20.

Frederic played college hockey at the University of Wisconsin.