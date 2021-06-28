Bruins Bruins star David Pastrnak announces death of 6-day-old son: ‘You will be loved forever’ David Pastrnak and his girlfriend announced in January they were having a boy.





Bruins winger David Pastrnak and his girlfriend, Rebecca Rohlsson, on Monday shared the news of the loss of their infant son.

Viggo Rohl Pastrnak, born June 17, was 6 days old.

“We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON. You will be loved forever,” both Pastrnak and Rohlsson posted to their Instagram accounts.

“Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times.”

Pastrnak, 25, told NHL.com in early May about his excitement over being a first-time father.

“You come home and you don’t think about hockey at all, you obviously have other priorities,” Pastrnak said. “You’re getting ready for the baby and we couldn’t be more excited. So, hockey’s not been talked much lately at home and sometimes that’s good, you know?”

Advertisement:

In late May, between the first and second rounds, Pastrnak told reporters his girlfriend was “doing fine, thank you … It’s coming up. June 9 is our due date.”

Pastrnak, from Havirov, Czechia, played his junior hockey in Sweden, where Rohlsson is from.

They announced January 9 they were having a boy.