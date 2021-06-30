Bruins Bruins’ Brad Marchand named to NHL’s First All-Star Team for second time Brad Marchand scored 29 goals in the regular season.





Bruins left wing Brad Marchand was named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team for the second time, the league announced Tuesday during its annual awards ceremony, which was held online for the second straight season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Marchand, who was third in the NHL in points this season with 69, was joined on the first team by Edmonton’s Connor McDavid at center, Toronto’s Mitchell Marner at right wing, Adam Fox of the New York Rangers and Colorado’s Cale Makar on defense, and Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Marchand was also named to the first team in the 2016-17 season, and was on the second team in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. He finished fifth in voting for the league MVP award after a 29-goal season that ended with a loss to the Islanders in the second round of the playoffs.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association voted for the NHL’s all-star teams after the conclusion of the regular season. Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was fifth in voting for the Norris Trophy given to the NHL’s top defensive player.

The Second All-Star Team had Toronto’s Auston Matthews at center, Florida’s Jonathan Huberdeau at left wing and Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen at right wing, with Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman and Carolina’s Dougie Hamilton on defense and Las Vegas’s Marc-Andre Fleury in goal.

Hamilton played for the Bruins from 2012 to 2015.