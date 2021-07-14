Bruins Bruins lock up defenseman Brandon Carlo with 6-year extension Carlo, 24, has struggled with concussions but has been a steady presence when healthy. Brandon Carlo. Rob Carr/Getty Images

As one longtime Bruins defenseman heads into retirement, the team just ensured one of its young talents at the position will be around for a long time.

The Bruins announced Wednesday they’ve signed defenseman Brandon Carlo to a six-year, $24.6 contract extension, a deal that will carry an annual cap hit of $4.1 million.

Carlo, a 2015 second-round pick of the Bruins, was a restricted free agent coming into this offseason.

“The Bruins are very pleased to have extended Brandon on a long-term deal,” said general manager Don Sweeney after the signing. “Brandon is a player who has grown into a foundational defenseman with our team while also emerging as an important leader on and off the ice.”

The signing comes after eight-year veteran defenseman Kevan Miller announced his retirement Wednesday after suffering from a slew of injuries.

Carlo himself has a fairly lengthy injury history, missing significant time in his career due to concussions. He suffered two this year alone — one on an infamous hit by Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson and another in the Stanley Cup Playoffs that knocked him out the Bruins’ series with the New York Islanders.

When he’s on the ice, though, the 24-year-old is regarded as a building block for the Bruins defense, especially on penalty kills.

He has played the second-most amount of shorthanded time (908:57) on the team since his rookie season according to NHL.com. He also ranks fourth in games played (324), fifth in time on ice per game (20:13) and is tied for fifth in plus-minus (plus-58) during that time. He also served as an alternate captain while David Kreicji missed time this season.

For his part, Carlo said he’s not overly concerned about his long-term future in the game.

“No, not at this point, not at all,” he said. “I think this year was obviously a struggle through these injuries. It’s no fun, but I’m not going to sit here and get discouraged or think that my career is heading down a wrong path because of a couple concussions. I hope this is the last one of my career and hopefully I can play as long as possible, but for how I’ve recovered from these, I don’t feel like there’s any issue there.”