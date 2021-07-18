Bruins Nick Ritchie headlines players the Bruins leave unprotected for the expansion draft The expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken will be held on Wednesday. Nick Ritchie set career highs in goals (15) and power-play goals (five) this past season. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Bruins will make forward Nick Ritchie exposed in the upcoming expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken.

The list of the 10 players the Bruins are protecting for the expansion draft was released on Sunday. Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, David Pastrnak, Craig Smith, Jake DeBrusk, and Trent Frederic are the seven forwards on the list. Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, and Matt Grzelcyk are the defensemen who will be protected, and Dan Vladar is the goalie who is getting protected.

In addition to Ritchie, three of the Bruins’ young defensemen (Connor Clifton, Jeremy Lauzon, and Jakub Zboril) were left unprotected for the expansion draft. Forwards Chris Wagner and Curtis Lazar were also left unprotected.

Advertisement:

Rookies, like goalie Jeremy Swayman, and unrestricted free agents, such as Tuukka Rask, David Krejci, Taylor Hall, are exempt from the expansion draft.

The Kraken can sign any pending free agent in the 48 hours leading up to Wednesday’s expansion draft. If Seattle signs a Boston free agent, the Bruins won’t have a player selected in the expansion draft.

Bergeron, Marchand, and Coyle hold no-movement clauses, meaning the Bruins had to protect them unless each player gave their permission for exposure.

Ritchie, who was acquired by the Bruins at the trade deadline in 2020, scored 15 goals and had 11 assists this past season, playing on the left-wing on the third line for much of the season. Ritchie will be a restricted free agent this offseason, meaning the Bruins won’t save any cap space if he’s selected.

Advertisement:

While Ritchie is the biggest name on the unprotected list, it’s been speculated that if the Kraken were to select any Bruins player, it’d be one of the young defensemen.

Seattle can only pick one player from each team in the draft. The Kraken must select a minimum of fourteen forwards, nine defensemen, and three goaltenders.