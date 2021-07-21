Bruins Report: Bruins, Taylor Hall building ‘momentum’ toward new deal Hall stood out immediately with the Bruins last season after coming to the team via a trade with the Buffalo Sabres. Taylor Hall. Frank Franklin II/AP

The Boston Bruins might be a step closer to keeping emerging fan favorite Taylor Hall in town for the long haul.

Multiple NHL writers are reporting that the Bruins are working toward a contract extension for the 29-year-old winger, whom Boston acquired from the Buffalo Sabres at the trade deadline this past season.

Hall had been playing on a one-year, $8 million deal with the Sabres, who retained half of the winger’s salary during the trade, and would hit unrestricted free agency without a new contract with the Bruins.

🎥 Taylor Hall on becoming a free agent next month: "I see a fit and hopefully they feel the same. We'll let the dust settle on this year…hopefully we can make something work. That's obviously my goal." pic.twitter.com/K023SKGle6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 11, 2021

But Sportsnet NHL writer Elliotte Friedman wrote in his Wednesday report that “momentum is gaining” between the two sides for a new deal. “Word is Hall wants to stay and the Bruins want to keep him,” he said. “Nothing is done until it’s done, but there’s a path.”

Hockey insider Frank Seravalli echoed that sentiment in a Wednesday tweet, saying the Bruins had made “meaningful progress” toward re-signing the winger.

“Expectation is Hall will indeed remain in Boston after the signing moratorium is lifted,” he wrote. “Wouldn’t be surprised to see a deal in the 4 years x $6 million neighborhood.”

The former Hart Trophy winner made an immediate impression after the trade and stood out down the stretch of the season, registering eight goals and six assists over the season’s last 16 games.

Hall himself has been vocal about his desire to return to the Bruins, saying it was “his goal” to work something out with the team. We’ll see if those efforts bear fruit when the NHL’s signing moratorium lifts Thursday at noon.