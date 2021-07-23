Bruins 2021 NHL Draft: When the Bruins pick, how to watch, and a look at the top prospects Top North American prospect Owen Power played for Canada in the world championships in June.





The NHL Draft will be held Friday and Saturday, with the Buffalo Sabres holding the top choice.

Here are details on the Bruins’ picks, how to watch, and the top prospects.

Bruins selections

The Bruins thus far have not traded their first pick in the draft and remain slated to make their first call at No. 21 Friday. They also hold picks at Nos. 85, 117, 149, 181, 213, and 217.

How to watch

Round 1: Friday, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Rounds 2-7: Saturday, 11 a.m. (NHL Network)

First-round selection order

1. Buffalo

2. Seattle

3. Anaheim

4. New Jersey

5. Columbus

6. Detroit

7. San Jose

8. Los Angeles

9. Vancouver

10. Ottawa

11. Forfeited pick (sanctions against the Arizona Coyotes)

12. Chicago

13. Calgary

14. Philadelphia

15. Dallas

16. NY Rangers

17. St. Louis

18. Winnipeg

19. Nashville

20. Edmonton

21. Boston

22. Minnesota

23. Detroit (from WSH)

24. Florida

25. Columbus (from TOR)

26. Minnesota (from PIT)

27. Carolina

28. Colorado

29. New Jersey (from NYI)

30. Vegas

31. Montreal

32. Columbus (from TBL)

Top prospects

Per the NHL’s central scouting division, here are the top prospects (position in parentheses):

North American skaters: 1. Owen Power (D); 2. Mason McTavish (C); 3. Kent Johnson (C); 4. Luke Hughes (D); 5. Dylan Guenther (RW)

European skaters (listed with current league): 1. William Eklund (LW, Sweden); 2. Simon Edvinsson (D, Sweden); 3. Aatu Raty (C, Finland); 4. Nikita Chibrikov (RW, Russia); 5. Danil Chayka (D), Russia

North American goalies: 1. Sebastian Cossa; 2. Benjamin Gaudreau; 3. Tristan Lennox; 4. Olivier Adam; 5. Emerik Despatie

European goalies: 1. Jesper Wallstedt; 2. Aleksei Kolosov; 3. Patrik Hamrla; 4. Aku Koskenvuo; 5. Carl Lindbom

Preview

The focus of attention falls squarely on the Buffalo Sabres to kick off an NHL draft heavily themed by Michigan, mystery, and the expansion Seattle Kraken.

General manager Kevyn Adams isn’t tipping his hand on whether Buffalo will use the No. 1 pick to select defenseman Owen Power, the consensus top prospect and one of three Wolverines players projected to be chosen in the first round.

There’s even more uncertainty surrounding the Sabres, who have the potential of shaking up the draft order by adding an extra pick. Adams hasn’t ruled out doing so while juggling trade talks involving three key players, including captain Jack Eichel, who questioned his future in Buffalo after a dispute with the team regarding how to repair his herniated disk.

“Lots of conversations. Lots of different scenarios,” Adams said Thursday of his bid to overhaul a franchise that finished last in the overall standings for the fourth time in eight years. “We’re willing to listen to every possible thing that’s going to get our franchise pointed in the right direction.”

The Sabres are picking first for the fourth time in franchise history, and second since selecting defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in 2018. They’re followed by the Kraken and the Anaheim Ducks in a two-day, seven-round draft being held remotely for a second consecutive year due to the pandemic.

What’s next

Some of the Bruins’ 2021 draft picks will be among the prospects who’ll be in Brighton for an upcoming development camp Aug. 2-6, an exercise that was tabled last summer because of the pandemic.

Kevin Paul Dupont of the Globe staff contributed, and material from the Associated Press was included in this story.