Bruins Bruins select Swedish prospect Fabian Lysell in the first round of the NHL Draft Lysell was considered as a top 15 prospect in the draft by a few evaluators. The NHL Draft studio shows the Bruins' first-round selection of Fabian Lysell. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Bruins drafted Swedish forward Fabian Lysell with the No. 21 overall pick in the first round of Friday’s NHL Draft.

Lysell, 18, played right wing for Luleå HF of the Swedish Hockey League and Frölunda HC of the J20 SuperElit (a Swedish junior hockey league) this past season. He scored two goals and had an assist in 26 games with Luleå HF and had three goals and 10 assists in 11 games with Frölunda HC.

The Swedish winger was considered a top 15 prospect in the draft class by a few evaluators. TSN’s Bob McKenzie ranked Lysell as the 14th-best prospect in the draft class while Elite Prospected had Lysell as the No. 9 prospect in the class.

Advertisement:

“His skating form is nearly perfect, with great posture, depth, and flexibility at the ankles, knees, and hips, giving him straight-line speed and two-step quickness to burn,” Elite Prospects draft guide writes of Lysell. “Lysell spots teammates through layers, and has the deft touch to get them the puck when the time is right. He scans regularly, reloads to support his defencemen, tracks well through the neutral zone, and his work rate never wanes.”

Lysell stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs 172 pounds.

Lysell is the 26th player from Sweden to be drafted in the Bruins’ history. The last player the Bruins drafted from Sweden was defenseman Axel Anderson, who was selected in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft. Defenseman Lars Johnson (2000) and forward Martin Samuelsson are the other two players from Sweden that have been selected in the first round by the Bruins.