Taylor Hall re-signs with the Bruins

Taylor Hall signed a four-year deal to stay in Boston.

Taylor Hall is staying in Boston.

The left-winger and the Bruins reached an agreement on a four-year, $24 million deal, the team announced Friday.

“The Bruins are excited that Taylor wanted to remain a Boston Bruin and we are thrilled to have signed him to a multi-year contract,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement. “He is an impact player that brings speed, scoring, skill and two-way commitment to our lineup. He fit seamlessly into our locker room and will be an integral part of our organization’s goal to compete for the Stanley Cup.”

The Bruins acquired Hall from the Buffalo Sabres prior to the trade deadline in April. Hall scored eight goals and 14 points in 16 regular-season games and three goals and two assists in 11 playoff games with the Bruins.

Hall nearly became a Bruin in 2010, when Boston held the No. 2 overall pick in that year’s draft. After much debate, the Edmonton Oilers selected Hall with the No. 1 pick, leaving the Bruins to select Tyler Seguin with the next pick.

In six seasons with the Oilers, Hall scored 132 goals and dished out 196 assists but the team never made the playoffs. Hall was traded to New Jersey in 2016. In the 2017-18 season, Hall scored 39 goals and had 54 assists en route to winning the Hart Trophy for the league’s most valuable player.

Hall was traded again during the 2019 season, getting shipped to Arizona. Hall scored 10 goals and 17 assists in 35 games with the Coyotes, who lost in the first round of the playoffs in his lone year there. Hall signed a one-year deal with the Sabres following the 2019-20 season.