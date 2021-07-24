Bruins 3 things to know about Bruins third-round pick Brett Harrison He grew up rooting for the Bruins.

The Bruins took 6-foot-2, 188-pound Canadian center Brett Harrison with their second pick, 85th overall, in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft on Saturday.

It was the first of six Bruins picks on day two. They took right-winger Fabian Lysell 21st overall on Friday. Both Lysell and Harrison are expected to be at the club’s development camp in Brighton from Aug. 2-6.

Here’s what to know about Harrison, who just turned 18 but has flaunted his potential in Canada and Finland over the past few years.

He’s a lifelong Bruins fan.

Harrison said he grew up rooting for the Bruins and that rooting for the team ran through the family. He called the opportunity to join the franchise a “dream come true.”

His grandfather, Ed Harrison, was best friends with Gary Doak, who played 14 seasons for the Bruins and was a member of the 1970 Stanley Cup championship team.

With the 85th overall pick in the 2021 #NHLDraft, the #NHLBruins select center Brett Harrison.



Welcome to Boston, @Bretth4488!

Harrison added that his father and 2017 Bruins second-round draft Jack Studnicka’s father are friends as well. He also got to shoot on Bruins prospect Kyle Kesyer at training camp.

He said Patrice Bergeron is someone he’s always admired.

“He’s such a reliable player and someone that I really look up to and someone that I would like to play like,” Harrison said.

He’s from Dorchester … Ontario.

Despite his Bruins ties, Harrison grew up in Canada.

He scored 21 goals and added 16 assists in 56 games for the Oshawa Generals in the Ontario Hockey League in 2019-20. He was one of four rookies to reach 20 goals, and his final tally of 21 was the most by a Generals 15 or 16-year-old rookie since John Tavares in 2005-06.

Did You Know?



First round 2019 #OHLDraft pick Brett Harrison scored the most goals by an @Oshawa_Generals 15 or 16-year-old rookie since John Tavares in 2005-06 last season, and also drew attention from @HockeyCanada at both the U17 and U18 levels.

When COVID-19 canceled the 2020-21 season, Harrison moved to Finland to play for KOOVEE’s U-20 team. There, he scored four goals and added five assists in seven games.

He also competed in the U-18 World Junior Championships, putting up two goals in seven games, and represented Canada White at the 2019 World U17 Hockey Challenge.

He believes his skill set will translate.

Harrison said he prides himself on having a high hockey IQ and providing a great scoring touch, adding that he likes going to the dirty areas.

He believes he’s dangerous all over the offensive zone. While he’s naturally a centerman, he said he can play on both wings or wherever the team needs him.

“A lot of feedback that I’ve been getting is just working on my skating, and I’ve been doing that a lot this summer,” Harrison said. “I’ve been on the ice with my power skating coach two or three times a week. We’ve been working on lowering my stance and being more explosive. Just from a standstill position, getting quick three steps to win puck races.”

@jwinterton78 finds rookie forward @Bretth4488 for the one-timer as the @Oshawa_Generals got back on track, becoming the #OHL's first 🔟 game winner

Some scouts have pointed out his lack of speed as a potential weakness. He’s ranked 85h on Elite Prospects, which is exactly where he was drafted.

Tony Ferrari, Managing Editor and Director of Scouting at DobberProspects, described him as someone who generates turnovers and is able to use his crisp passes to break out quickly.

“Harrison is not a flashy player by instinct, but he is often able to use his skill on the puck to draw attention to him and create space for his teammates,” Ferrari wrote. “That being said, he has shown significant improvement with his ability to assert himself offensively this year, which is a very positive sign in his development curve.”