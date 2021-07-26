Bruins Bruins opt against qualifying offers for Nick Ritchie, Ondrej Kase in a reversal Bruins GM Don Sweeney indicated he would make qualifying offers to both players. Boston Bruins' Nick Ritchie skates in front of the Washington Capitals' empty net during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Last week, Bruins GM Don Sweeney told reporters he played to make qualifying offers to wingers Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase.

According to the Boston Globe, however, neither player received a qualifying offer on Monday, opening both up to become free agents when free agency opens on Wednesday.

Kase, who struggled with head injuries last season, would have made $2.6 million on a one-year deal if he took the qualifying offer. Ritchie’s qualifying offer would have been $2 million.

As noted by MassLive, Sweeney may have been strategic in saying he planned to make qualifying offers to ward off the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft, but Sweeney was more likely looking to avoid arbitration particularly with Ritchie.

Read the full story at the Boston Globe.