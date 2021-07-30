Bruins David Krejci announced that he will leave the Bruins and return to the Czech Republic "I will always bleed Black and Gold." David Krejci debuted for the Bruins in 2007. He totaled 730 points during his career in Boston. AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File

The Bruins released a statement from center David Krejci on Friday in which the 35-year-old announced he will be returning to his native country, the Czech Republic.

“Since the end of the season, as I have thought about my future, it has become clear that I need to make a difficult decision for my family and I,” Krejci explained in the statement. “At this point in my career and life I need to return to the Czech Republic and play in front of my family who sacrificed so much to help me achieve my NHL dreams. I want to play in front of my parents, brother and friends. I want my children to live where I grew up, spend time with so many Czech family members who love them and create lifelong memories.”

Krejci’s entire NHL career was spent in Boston (who selected him in the second round of the 2004 draft), during which time he totaled 215 goals and 515 assists (730 points in all) over 962 games.

He was a member of the 2011 Stanley Cup-winning Bruins team, in which Krejci featured in all 25 postseason games, notching 12 goals and 11 assists.

“This is not goodbye,” Krejci added. “I will not be a stranger. I will be a Bruin forever. I will see you at the TD Garden soon, and I will always bleed Black and Gold.”