Bruins David Krejci’s new Czech team used a humorous video to announce his arrival Krejci means "tailor" in Czech. David Krejci skating during warmups before a Bruins-Devils game in May, 2021. AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Longtime Bruins center David Krejci recently revealed that he was returning to play in his native Czech Republic. Based on the signing announcement video from his new team, HC Olomouc, it looks like he’ll fit right in.

The 35-year-old’s return to play for Olomouc — the same club he first played for at a youth level in the 2000-2001 season — was marked by a humorous welcome campaign from the team’s social media.

With English subtitles provided, the team’s video plays on the Czech meaning of Krejci (which translates to “tailor”).

Krejci was drafted by Boston in 2004 as a second-round pick. He made his Bruins debut in early 2007, eventually playing in 962 games and totaling 730 points. During his career in Boston, Krejci helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011.