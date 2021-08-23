Bruins Former Boston College and Bruins forward Jimmy Hayes dies at 31 Hayes, a Dorchester native, played parts of eight seasons in the NHL, including two with the Bruins. Jimmy Hayes. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Boston College and Bruins hockey families lost one of their own Monday.

Former NHL forward Jimmy Hayes, who also won a college hockey title at BC, died suddenly Monday morning at the age of 31, according to reports from The Boston Globe and other outlets.

The Globe reports law enforcement officials found Hayes dead at his Milton home but do not yet know his cause of death. His death is not considered suspicious, according to the newspaper.

Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes has died. 31 years old. I just chatted with him last week at a golf course. He leaves behind wife Kristen & two young boys, 2 and 3 months. Also brother Kevin, three sisters and a Mom and Dad. Devastating news for family and Boston hockey community. pic.twitter.com/fgtwyYQ4IO — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) August 23, 2021

A Dorchester native, Hayes played parts of eight seasons in the NHL, including two with his hometown Bruins. He scored 54 goals and 109 points in his career for the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, and Bruins, for whom he scored 15 goals and 33 points in 133 games.

He was originally drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2008 NHL Draft but never played for the team.

Before playing in the NFL, Hayes starred as a forward for BC, helping the team win the Frozen Four as a sophomore in 2019-10. He also played for Team USA on multiple occasions, winning silver medals at the 2007 Under-18 and Under-20 World Junior Championships.

Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family. pic.twitter.com/2nL59U6Fgs — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) August 23, 2021