Bruins David Krejci says he won’t return to the Bruins this spring In a press conference with his new team in the Czech Republic, Krejci told reporters that returning to Boston was not on his list. In July, David Krejci announced he would be returning to his home country, leaving behind the Bruins, where he has played since 2007. AP Photo / Frank Franklin II

David Krejci will not be returning to the Boston Bruins for the 2021-22 season it seems, despite the open arms of general manager Don Sweeney and head coach Bruce Cassidy. In a press conference with his new team in the Czech Republic on Monday, Krejci told reporters that the spring season in Boston was not on his list.

“I will stay in Olomouc all season,” Krejci told reporters via the HC Olomouc club’s website, translated by Google. “I’m not dealing with what’s next at all at the moment, but returning to Boston in the spring is definitely not in the game.”

The Czech Republic native, who has been a solid player in the Bruins’ lineup since 2007, returned to his home country this offseason and now plays for HC Olomouc, the team he played for in 2000-2001.

In July, Krejci announced in a statement that he would return to raise his children in the Czech Republic and to play in front of his friends and family who had helped him in his NHL career. However, he did not retire from the NHL, leaving fans to believe he might return to the team once more, especially as the Czech season usually ends in April.

With the 2021-2022 season all but ruled out, Krejci could potentially return to the team for the 2022-2023 season.