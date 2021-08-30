Bruins Local youth hockey players honor Jimmy Hayes with stick salute at Dorchester funeral Hayes was laid to rest on Monday. People line up outside Florian Hall, in Dorchester, for the wake of James “Jimmy” Hayes. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Jimmy Hayes, former Bruins player and Dorchester native, was laid to rest on Monday morning after an emotional weekend in Boston.

On Sunday, hundreds of residents attended Hayes’ wake. On Monday, a large group of Boston youth hockey players gathered and offered a stick salute to Hayes — tapping their hockey sticks on the road.

New Jersey Devils star P.K. Subban, who attended Monday’s funeral ceremony as well, captured more youth hockey players offering a tribute to Hayes.

Hayes — who spent seven seasons in the NHL and two with the Bruins — died on Aug. 23 at 31, leaving behind a wife and two sons. Other Dorchester residents said he never forgot where he came from.

Hayes’ widow, Kristen, gave an emotional speech at his funeral on Monday.

“I cannot believe I am standing here a month after our three-year wedding anniversary,” she said. “You were simply the best. There’s no other way to put it.”