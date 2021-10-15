Bruins, Charlie McAvoy agree to 8-year contract extension

Get the latest Boston sports news
The Bruins and star defenseman Charlie McAvoy have agreed to an eight-year contract extension, the team announced Friday morning.
McAvoy, 23, will receive an average annual value of $9.5 million. TSN’s Bob McKenzie reported that the former Boston University standout will be paid a $6 million salary this upcoming season with an additional $3.25 million coming via signing bonus.
The former No. 14 overall pick is entering his fifth year with the Bruins. He has 24 goals and 98 assists in 235 regular-season games throughout his career and was fifth in Norris Trophy voting for the NHL’s best defenseman last season.
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported that the deal is broken down to $26.5 million in signing bonuses and $49.5 in salary for a total of $76 million. According to The Boston Globe‘s Kevin Paul Dupont, it’s the richest deal in Bruins history.
The Bruins open the regular season this Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Dallas Stars.
