Bruins Watch: Key plays from the Bruins loss to the undefeated Panthers Florida Panthers' Anthony Duclair scores a goal past Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark during the third period. AP Photo/Jim Rassol

The Florida Panthers came into Wednesday night’s home matchup with the Boston Bruins sporting a 6-0-0 record. When it was over, the Panthers were 7-0-0.

Here are highlights: