Bruins Bruins dress up as ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ characters, share Halloween with children from local hospitals "I've been on the other side as a parent," Nick Foligno said. "That little moment, where you can change a kid's day when they're going through something so hard, is so gratifying to see as a parent."

Members of the Bruins dressed up as characters from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and bonded with children from local hospitals via a virtual Halloween show.

Charlie McAvoy went as “Doc,” Jeremy Swayman as “Snow White,” Charlie Coyle as “Sleepy,” Nick Foligno as “Happy,” Brandon Carlo as “Grumpy,” Karson Kuhlman as “Dopey,” Mike Reilly as “Sneezy,” Connor Clifton as “Bashful,” and Derek Forbort as “The Evil Queen.”

They played musical chairs, transformed into mummies, and bobbed for apples, among other activities.

The veteran Foligno, in his first year with the Bruins, called it “so rewarding” to give back in such a tangible way. He shared a personal story to connect with the children and families present.

Foligno said he spent a lot of time at Boston Children’s Hospital with his daughter and that she came out doing really well. He wished the participants Happy Halloween and told them the team is pulling for them.

“I’ve been on the other side as a parent,” Foligno said in a clip shared by the Bruins. “That little moment, where you can change a kid’s day when they’re going through something so hard, is so gratifying to see as a parent. I think (the team), we get a reward out of it as well, so it’s a win-win, and it’s really fun for us.”

Great day with the guys in support of all the strong kids in our local hospitals! Happy Halloween! Big shout out to our Snow White and the Evil Queen today! @JeremySwayman ❤️ https://t.co/SZd2mFN8L9 — Nick Foligno (@NickFoligno) October 29, 2021