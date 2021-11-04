Bruins Bruins watched Kyle Beach’s emotional interview together “We thought it was a responsibility that we all wanted to watch the interview with Kyle Beach together." Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The fallout from the Jenner & Block investigation into Brad Aldrich’s sexual assault on “John Doe,” and the Chicago Blackhawks’ coverup, continues one week after the law firm’s report became public.

A mere 24 hours elapsed when Kyle Beach revealed himself as “John Doe” during an emotional TSN interview with investigative reporter Rick Westhead. The Boston Bruins watched the nearly half-hour segment together after returning home from their recent two-game road trip.

Bruce Cassidy presented the idea of watching Beach’s testimony as a team to Patrice Bergeron. Boston’s second-year captain agreed with the sixth-year bench boss.

Cassidy explained his thought process of bringing the group together to watch Beach’s tough but courageous segment following Wednesday’s practice.

“At the end of the day there’s a lot of different people who let this kid down. That’s how I took it,” Cassidy said. “I brought it up to Bergy [Bergeron]. I thought it would be good for the group to watch it. And I don’t want to force it on them either. Some stuff as a coach you have to let players decide and other [situations] are non-negotitable. This was highly recommended to get the guys to watch it, and he agreed. So hopefully something good comes out of it on how they treat their own as well.”

Bergeron and company didn’t have any qualms.

“We thought it was a responsibility that we all wanted to watch the interview with Kyle Beach together,” defenseman Brandon Carlo said. “I think he was trying to display a message for all of us to speak up and have a lot of courage in doing so.”

Carlo provides the Bruins with some added leadership stability as Zdeno Chara, David Krejci, and Torey Krug departed Boston during the last two offseasons. The Colorado Springs-born blue-liner serves as Boston’s NHLPA rep. He wasn’t shy in voicing his thoughts on the Beach situation when the NHLPA conducted an emergency meeting earlier in the week.

“It kind of transitions into us feeling a responsibility in the players association to further investigate the knowledge and information that was given to certain people, who didn’t act accordingly in regard to making more of an effort to stand up for Kyle,” Carlo added.

“The culture we have here, it’s powerful,” Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman said. “Obviously what [Beach] went through is unimaginable, and we’re so thankful he had the courage to come out and speak and protect others who could possibly go through that.”

“I thought it was a great call by our leadership group to do that,” Swayman added. “I know I personally learned a lot and that’s to make sure that when you do see something that you speak up.”