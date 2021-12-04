Bruins Bruins recall Jack Ahcan and Oskar Steen from AHL Providence With two goals and eight assists, Jack Ahcan has the been Providence's top-scoring defenseman this season.





The Providence pipeline, believed to be capped because of COVID-19 concerns, delivered a pair of Black and Gold roster candidates to Boston on Saturday morning, with defenseman Jack Ahcan and forward Oskar Steen reporting to duty ahead of the evening matchup at the Garden against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Based on the late-morning workout in Brighton, it appeared the nimble Ahcan had the better chance of seeing immediate action, but that depended on whether Charlie McAvoy would be able to shake off what acting head coach Joe Sacco said was a non-COVID illness that kept McAvoy out of the 15-minute practice.

Sacco held out hope that McAvoy, the club’s No. 1 blue liner, could suit up against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs. If not, Ahcan, the free agent signed out of St. Cloud State, would step into a pairing with Derek Forbort.

