Bruins NHL postpones Saturday's Bruins-Canadiens game The Bruins are currently amid a COVID-19 outbreak.

Saturday’s game between the Bruins and Montreal Canadiens has been postponed, the NHL announced Friday morning.

The Bruins are currently amid a COVID-19 outbreak. Jeremy Swayman, Anton Blidh, Trent Frederic, and Oskar Steen on Thursday joined Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and Craig Smith as players listed in the league’s protocol.

Shorthanded against the New York Islanders on Thursday, with just 17 skaters, Boston battled but stumbled to a 3-1 loss.

No make-up date for the game in Montreal has been established as of Friday morning. This is the 11th game this season that the NHL has postponed.

The Canadiens, who played in front of an empty arena Thursday due to rising cases, are scheduled to resume their regular-season schedule Monday against the Islanders.

The status of Boston’s game at Ottawa on Sunday is uncertain.