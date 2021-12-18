Bruins All Bruins games through holiday break postponed as 2 more players enter COVID protocols The Bruins had four games scheduled between Saturday and Dec. 26. The Bruins won't be heading back onto the ice for a game this weekend. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Bruins won’t take the ice again until after Christmas.

All three of the Bruins’ games between Sunday and Dec. 26, when the league’s holiday break ends, have been postponed, the team announced Saturday afternoon. The Bruins had a game against the Senators in Ottawa scheduled for Sunday before playing home games against the Hurricanes and Avalanche.

The Bruins already had their game against the Canadiens in Montreal, which was scheduled for Saturday, postponed.

It was also announced that forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar entered COVID-19 protocols on Saturday, bringing the team total to nine players. Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Patrice Bergeron Jeremy Swayman, Anton Blidh, Trent Frederic, and Oskar Steen are the other seven players already in COVID-19 protocols. Two Bruins staffers have also entered COVID-19 protocols.

With the NHL among several sports leagues dealing with COVID outbreaks, the league and the NHLPA announced stricter COVID-19 enhancements that will be followed until at least Jan. 7.